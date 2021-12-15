12/15/2021 at 9:01 PM CET

Paulinho’s return to Corinthians is one of the news of the year in the town’s team. Whoever was a Barcelona player is a figure venerated by La Fiel, the crooked fan of the São Paulo club, since, in his first stage, between 2000 and 2013, he touched heaven winning the first (and only) Libertadores (2011), the second Club World Cup (2012) and one Brasileirao (2011), among other titles, with Tite on the bench.

Paulinho arrived this Wednesday at Parque Sao Jorge, the Timao headquarters located in the eastern part of Sao Paulo, in a truck with the club’s colors. There he was received by the president, Duilio Monteiro Alves, and began a day of authentic madness, in which he was presented as the first reinforcement for the 2022 season, which begins in January in South America in which Corinthians returns to the Copa Libertadores de América. The international midfielder signs for two seasons (2022 and 2023) and will wear the number 15.

The ex of the Barça arrives like free agent, with the letter of freedom under the arm since he had, in 2021, a fleeting step by Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, where he only spent two months, after disengaging from Guangzhou Evergrande, due to the serious financial situation that the Chinese club, owned by a giant of the construction on the brink of bankruptcy.

🫂 # ​​BemVindoPaulinho # TimaoTaunsa # VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/okxQQKRXUa – Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 15, 2021

Paulinho fits within the profile of veteran players that Corinthians has been incorporating since the middle of this year. In 2022, the team led by the former Barcelona player Sylvinho You will be able to train with a middle of the field with three footballers with many kilometers rolled that arrived at zero cost: Giuliano, Renato Augusto, who has performed at an extraordinary level, and Paulinho.

In this period, the Timao has also incorporated Willian, who terminated his link with Arsenal, and to the extreme, Roger Guedes, a very unbalanced 25-year-old footballer, who in his first 19 league games has scored 7 goals.

The quality jump was evidente, and Timao went from fighting for permanence to finishing in fourth position and getting one of the direct access spots to the Libertadores group stage. The arrival of Paulinho reinforces this policy of Corinthians, which now seeks a ‘9’ of proven quality. And La Fiel already dreams of a year in which his team will once again rub shoulders with the elite of Brazilian football.