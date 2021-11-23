11/23/2021 at 7:21 PM CET

The attacker of the Olympique de Marseille player Dimitri payet, who threw a bottle at him at the Lyon stadium on Sunday, was sentenced this Tuesday to six months in jail exempt from compliance and a ban on going to the Olympique de Lyon field for five years.

The 32-year-old man appeared before the Lyon Correctional Court and was also required to register at the police station on match days. At the hearing, as reported by the BFMTV channel on its website, he apologized for what happened, indicated that he had not intended to give the player and said that he had been carried away by “the euphoria of the moment.”

His lawyer was satisfied that he had been freed from firm prison and pointed out that it would have been a disproportionate penalty. On the other hand, the lawyer saw that he was prohibited from entering the field for five years: “He had unsportsmanlike behavior that must be vetoed. He knew it and accepted it.”

The aggressor was sentenced in the past for fraud to four months exempt from compliance and has a debt of about 25,000 euros, so according to his lawyer, even if he wanted to “indemnify everyone“He is not in a position to do so.

The attack led to the suspension of the match and has increased outrage in French football in a season plagued by incidents.

The French Government announced on Tuesday that it contemplates changes in the sports regulations to improve security in football stadiums and the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, said at the end of a meeting on the matter that in 15 days they will present concrete proposals.

Among them, it is studied how to improve access control to fields or how to speed up the decision process to interrupt a match at the time of an altercation.