01/10/2022 at 1:45 PM CET

Maria Refojos

The startup that digitizes human resources processes PayFit has closed a new round of financing series E with which it has raised 254 million euros. With this operation, the valuation of the French company amounts to 1,820 million euros and it becomes “officially a unicorn company, valued at more than 1,000 million euros”, says Yoann Artus, Country Manager of PayFit in Spain.

The Series E round was led by the private equity fund General Atlantic, with the participation of historical investors Eurazeo, Bpifrance and Accel Ventures.

As indicated in a statement, the pandemic has made the company’s mission “more important”, aimed at simplify payroll and human resources management, Therefore, PayFit will use this capital injection to expand equipment, accelerate the development of new functionalities and increase market share in the European countries where it is present.

Expansion

The company, founded in 2015, is present in France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany. The objective, according to Artus, is “to consolidate our presence in these current markets, where we still have significant growth potential.”

In this plan, Spain occupies a “special” place, as explained by the manager. It is the first country in which PayFit decided to internationalize and “the second market with the highest turnover” for the startup, which is “clear on the growth potential “that exists in the Spanish market. In 2021, PayFit Spain registered a 170% year-on-year increase in its revenue, above what was expected, says Yoann Artus. And for 2022, the growth they expect “is more than 200%, that is to say, multiply by three the income”.

Globally, the company has more than 6,000 clients. In Spain there are more than 500 clients, including Getir, Dija, Jobandtalent, YEGO, Goodnews coffee, Grupo Flaix or Flying Tiger, and by 2022 they expect to multiply this figure also by three. “We put the satisfaction of our customers at the center and we intend to improve the customer experience both with the technological platform and with personalized advice”, comments the Country Manager of PayFit in Spain.

Hiring

To implement the strategy outlined, the startup plans to hire up to 100 new employees in all departments in Spain: People, Product, Marketing, Sales and Labor Consultants. According to the manager, “many of these new additions will be in the team of labor experts, which will be multiplied by two to provide personalized support in all matters of labor advice that Spanish SMEs need “.

Together, PayFit plans to grow from 700 current employees to more than 1,000 in the next 12 months. For this expansion of the team they have considered the hiring of senior managers in key business functions that span technology, finance and operations, among others.

“Betting on new hires will allow us, among other things, to create an even more powerful product,” says Artus, who adds that the plan involves continue to improve its core automated payroll software offering and “continue to expand the human resource management solution.”

Innovations

The development of new functionalities highly demanded by the market, such as the digital signature, the new HR modules to know the well-being of the employees and make performance evaluations, an even more intuitive automated creation of payroll or new integrations with other SaaS of HR will allow meeting new needs that have been detected in their customers.

“We will continue to adapt the PayFit product to even more Spanish collective agreements, and we will improve on the platform everything that can increase the satisfaction of our customers, “he says.

Thus, within the milestones set for its technological solutions are improvements in the modules of absences, vacations, digital signing, digital signature and professional expenses, the manager lists. They also plan to launch a new space to improve the manager / employee relationship in monitoring their work and promote integrations that will be launched in 2022.