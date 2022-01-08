Interest in cryptocurrencies and everything related to the market has increased considerably over the past year. Many projects began to develop and cryptocurrencies reached places that had not been contemplated before. But just before all this boom, PayPal had already taken some pretty big steps.

It is no secret to anyone that PayPal has provided a lot of support for cryptocurrencies at different times. And now, after not having too much information about the progress of the subject, PayPal has announced that it is considering launching its own stable cryptocurrency. This launch is part of an old, but renewed strategy to promote the use of cryptocurrencies among its users.

It all started unofficially, as a developer found relevant evidence in the PayPal application available on iPhone that allowed him to ensure that PayPal was working on a stable cryptocurrency project. Shortly after PayPal had no choice but to acknowledge that this rumor was true and has delivered the great news to all users.

It was José Fernández da Ponte, PayPal’s Senior Vice President of cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, who was in charge of issuing the statement. In this it was commented that stablecoins were being explored as an alternative. In addition, he assured that if the project went ahead, it would be something quite relevant. Especially since the company is working closely with regulators.

About the project

There is still almost no information about the stablecoin project. This has to do with the news being published by a developer named Steve Moser. He realized that in the PayPal application for iPhone devices there was a hidden code and different images that showed sensitive information about the company.

Among what the developer was able to find were images of a cryptocurrency called PayPal Coin, which is apparently the preliminary name of this stablecoin. It should be noted that stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose price is based on the value of a fiat currency. This is unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies that are not anchored with the value of any legal tender.

The developer was also able to determine, based on what is demonstrated in the internal code, that the stablecoin being developed will be based on the US dollar. Although what we have of information so far is much less than we would like, this cryptocurrency is finally being developed about which there has been a lot of speculation for a few months.

And although so far the cryptocurrency is called PayPal Coin, the chances that this will remain the same in the future are quite low. Changes may be made in the future and as there has not been a trademark release of name and functionality, things could change, but on the positive side this is a project that is finally developing.

PayPal and cryptocurrencies

This is not the first time that PayPal has been involved with cryptocurrencies. During these last months there has been a lot of information about it. We cannot forget that at the end of 2020 the company implemented the functions of holding, buying and selling cryptocurrencies in the popular application.

Initially, this option was only available to users in the United States and a few months later it was also implemented in the United Kingdom. Until that moment, payments could not be made directly with cryptocurrencies from the application, but very recently the option was available, which has opened the possibilities of cryptocurrency trading for many more people.

Now, things are about to change. Fernández da Ponte commented that the company has not seen that anyone has designed a stable currency that works for payments. Therefore, if PayPal does, the plan is that it can be used to accept and make payments on a large scale, but always guaranteeing security standards high enough so that users are not affected.

Fernández da Ponte also commented that for this to happen it was important that the terms of the regulations and regulatory frameworks be clarified. Although he did not advance anything about it, for some time the United States has been having more and more public conversations about cryptocurrencies so the regulations may be yet to come.

In addition, we cannot forget that PayPal could be about to take an important step. We must remember that this is not the first large company that intends to launch its own currency. The most notorious case so far has been that of Facebook, now Meta. For quite some time this company has tried to develop Diem, but has not succeeded due to pressure from regulators, but things could be different for PayPal.