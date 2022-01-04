HP has unveiled two new PC gaming configurations at CES 2022 that are similar in size to a console, but with enough power to power next-gen games. We tell you everything you need to know about the Victus 15L and the Omen 25L.

If you are gamers and hardware lovers, you will remember that a few years ago different companies joined the Stream Machines ‘fashion’. Few came out, some suffered a lot of delays and the idea did not finish to materialize, but basically they were PC with console format.

This was good for two reasons. The first was because, in a time when a gaming PC used to be large, the size of the Steam Machines worked in their favor to be able to put the equipment in the living room, for example.

On the other hand … well, they were PC, which meant they had some configurable items. That idea was deflated, but the spirit remains in some teams such as the Intel NUC -analysis- or the recently presented HP Omen 25L Desktop and Victus 15L Desktop.

They are both fairly compact desktops, one with a 25-liter capacity and the other with a 15-liter capacity, as their name suggests and they are designed to configure a minimalist setup or put them in the living room together with a Series X -analysis- or a PS5 -analysis- OR next to both, that we live on the edge.

HP Omen 25L Desktop – Up to one RTX 3080 and configurable system

Let’s start with the largest capacity, the HP Omen 25L. It is a PC with a minimalist box in which we have the OMEN logo on the front and that will allow us to have a 120-millimeter front fan and an upper 120-millimeter fan, in addition to the slightly smaller rear.

You already know that dissipation is key and a fan of that size can help a lot for both the GPU and the processor.

Speaking of the components, in the processor section we can introduce up to a twelfth generation Intel Core i7 or the latest AMD Ryzen processors.

GPUs can be the RTX 3080 -analysis- or the RX 6700XTBut since it is still a PC, we are going to be able to introduce a next generation GPU in the future. As long as it fits on the chassis, of course.

And, the board is a MicroATX that has two M.2 PCI bays for the SSD, another for a 2.5 or 3.5 “disk, four DDR4 RAM bays up to 64 GB and three locations for the fans (front, top and rear).

The HP OMEN 25L will be available this spring, but we don’t have a price tag yet.

HP Victus 15L, an even smaller box with RTX 3060

On the other hand there is the youngest of the family. A few weeks ago we analyzed the HP Victus laptop, which left us very good feelings, and that family makes its desktop debut with this small team.

It has a different logo from the Omen on the front, where we also find all the ports so that the expansion or connection of peripherals is as simple as possible.

The box will come in space gray or white and the truth is that it is very elegant, but as they say, the important thing is on the inside.

We will be able to mount up to the AMD Ryzen 7 5000G or the twelfth generation Intel Core i7 along with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The GPU may be the AMD RX 6600 XT or RTX 3060 Ti and this equipment, in addition to being interesting to play, is interesting for designers or video editors

And … no, we don’t have a price for this HP Victus 15L either, and like its big brother, it will arrive in the spring.

In addition to these teams, we remind you that HP has presented a monitor with HDMI 2.1 compatible with new generation consoles and two more traditional gaming PCs, the Omen 45L and 40L.