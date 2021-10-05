The road to the premiere of Peacemaker It gets shorter and shorter and fans are eager to learn about the prequel adventure of this character introduced in The Suicide Squad. Through social networks, Warner Bros. shares the first clip of the series, a fragment that allows us to see a little of the protagonist and his companions. This character stands out in The Suicide Squad – 91% not only because of their appearance, but also because of convictions that make someone tremble. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

On The Suicide SquadPeacemaker is a far-right character with touches of comedy who achieved excellent chemistry with Bloodsport. Warner and James Gunn saw so many possibilities in him that they gave him his own series for HBO Max with the aim of expanding his story and competing with the Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus. Of course Gunn He returned as the director of the project and his fans are very eager to see what he has in store. Below you can see the first clip:

With the Peacemaker series we can also expect an R rating and a lot, a lot of blood. As in The Suicide Squad, it will delve into the ideas that move the character but without losing the humor and graphic images. It is clear that together with Warner, James Gunn has had a little more creative freedom, because let’s remember that Marvel Studios is much more restrictive and is always advocating entertainment for the whole family. Peacemaker It will be aimed at the oldest in the home.

We all know that Suicide squad reached the numbers that Warner expected, however, the reviews were generally positive and DCEU fans are satisfied with the work of James Gunn. Once again, the director showed his talent and ingenuity for superhero cinema with an adventure of distant tints to those seen in the MCU. Warner Bros. does not want to lose the filmmaker and that is why together with him they are already planning other DC projects, which makes some think that Gunn will inherit everything that once belonged to Zack Snyder, but only time will give us the answer .

The DC Extended Universe continues to strive to deliver movies and series that live up to expectations. Although Warner made severe mistakes with the handling of Justice League, many fans do not lose hope in the future and dream of better projects. Let us remember that titles such as The Flash, Black Adam or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are on the way, which will be in charge of expanding the lore of the DCEU, presenting new heroes and threats that will conquer the entertainment industry. Will this brand one day be able to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe? You still have many obstacles to overcome.

We can expect more advancements from Peacemaker on October 16, the date on which the DC FanDome will take place, a completely free event dedicated to fans in which Warner and DC artists come together to talk about future projects. The guest list was published yesterday and of course we will have John Cena forming part of a very special panel. The actor is delighted with his character and talks about him at every opportunity, remember that there were few times that he used the uniform in interviews or public appearances.

According to Warner, Peacemaker will hit the HBO Max platform in January 2022; there is no exact date yet.

