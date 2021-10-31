The suicide squad – 91% of James Gunn is a movie full of idiots, but one idiot reigns supreme: Peacemaker, played by John Cena, a man in ridiculous garb and an absurdly large gun who doesn’t hesitate to do anything to get peace, even if that means for him that blood must be shed. Peacemaker is also the star of the first television series to be derived from a DC live-action film, which will be named after the character and will premiere on HBO Max. However, something that no one imagined is the expectation of the public, who have seen the trailer for the series more times than those released by the company to promote Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and House of the Dragon.

In the first trailer, which premiered at the 2021 DC FanDome event, Peacemaker comes back to life to meet a team of new agents (and others we already met in the movie) who need your help taking out the bad guys. That’s pretty much the setup for this production and, from there, total chaos. Scenes shared in the trailer include Peacemaker and his new friend Vigilante blowing bottles near their nether regions, pointless arguments, and a cute? moment in which our antihero receives a hug from a bald eagle.

Set after the events of the movie Suicide squad, the show finds Peacemaker being recruited to avoid prison time (again) by killing people. So basically what he was doing for Amanda Waller in the movie, but considerably bolder, and in a way that the agents involved see as punishment for having to deal with someone as idiotic as him. They will surely remember the bad impression that some of them had when they saw in the post-credits scene of the film that the character was still alive.

After the success of the first work of James Gunn For the DC Extended Universe franchise, at least as an adaptation, it is possible to believe that their new adventure will be another triumph. The filmmaker has directed most of the episodes that will hit HBO Max early next year and having the same person in charge of continuing the development of such a complex figure in this universe, we can only hope that things take the course. Right.

It is very impressive to know that the trailer for Peacemaker continues to add views on YouTube, and so far this note has reached 16 million views. This places it above the trailer of House of the Dragon, HBO’s next adaptation of one of George RR Martin’s works, which currently has 13 million views, and the second trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League which has 11 million in total.

The director shared a tweet where he mentions how incredible it is to know that the preview of the series has been seen so many times on the Internet:

The #Peacemaker trailer on @hbomax – 16.5 million views in two weeks, pretty amazing. @DCpeacemaker

There is no doubt that this is a very interesting figure since it shows the interest in the new step that the studio took with the film directed by James Gunn, which will be confirmed with the series that acts as a spin-off of that production. Although Suicide squad did not bring many people to the movies, in part because of the pandemic, the simultaneous launch on HBO Max and the comments received by Suicide Squad – 25% at the time, to which could also be added the controversy over the way in which the studio treated David Ayer, it will remain a box office failure and no one can deny that.

Even so, Peacemaker does not have an acceptance at the level of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, both in fans and in the views of its first trailers on YouTube. Many were waiting for the Snyder Cut to come true, and when it happened they all ran to see its first trailer, which has a total of 29 million views, totally different from those of the new series based on the DC comic. .

