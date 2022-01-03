The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is just around the corner and BBC together with Netflix shared the trailer for what is shaping up to be an unforgettable closing for the characters of the British series. Through the new material the return of some highly anticipated actors is announced, among them Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons. It is clear that the showrunners of the series want to make this conclusion a memorable event. In the following paragraphs we share all the information.

Starring Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky blinders premiered on BBC2 in September 2013. The progressive success of the series allowed it to make the leap into the streaming business and the seasons can be enjoyed all over the world through the Netflix platform. The fame of Peaky blinders it rose slowly, and only until the fifth season were the best viewership numbers recorded in its long history. We cannot deny it, this series grabs you and does not let you go until you have consumed all its episodes in the shortest possible time. The new trailer is here and takes us back to Tom hardy like Salomons … it seems that he did not die, as many thought.

The charm of Peaky blinders was noted from the beginning. Although the series did not have great aspirations in its first year, it was clear by then that it came up with a spectacular idea very willing to make an impact among consumers on the small screen. Few series on Netflix get involved manage to have so many seasons, as the company has earned a bad reputation for only thinking about money when it comes to continuing with its series, because even the best ideas cannot survive if they do not obtain the desired numbers. by the higher powers. There are too many examples.

But although the season finale is near, the story of Peaky blinders it will actually end with a movie slated for release in 2023. Steven Knight, the series’ creator and writer, suggested earlier last year that a big-screen job would end the Shelby story; The news was confirmed shortly after, and now fans are looking forward to it. We are facing an exceptional case of a series that over time has only cultivated the love of the fans and has the opportunity to close its stage with a flourish (learn a little patience and good writing, Game of Thrones – 59%).

2022 promises to be packed with big releases for the small and big screen, with the BBC once again proving to be among the best of studios in charge of the small screen. In the middle of a film and television industry that very often makes its profits from remakes, reboots or the more conventional and empty genres, Peaky blinders stands out as a proposal that adapts the brutal life in the suburbs of Birmingham in the twenties. Throughout its broadcast it has been awarded multiple recognitions, including several BAFTAs, and although the sixth season represents the goodbye of an extensive career on the small screen, very soon we will come across something different but connecting with the history that we already know. At the moment there is no defined release date for the film of Peaky blinders but it will arrive sometime later in the following year.

