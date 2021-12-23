12/23/2021

On at 13:49 CET

Drafting

As it happens every year, once the Extraordinary Giveaway of the 2021 Christmas Lottery, it is time to check if we are one of the winners. Although we did not get ‘el Gordo’ or one of the great prizes, we may have been graced with the Pedrea, the largest prize in the lottery.

But what exactly is stone? Its about most popular award of the Christmas Lottery, with 1,000 euros per series. In fact, it can be easily identified by the frequency with which the children of San Ildefonso sing “miiil eurooos” every time a ball falls. In total, the Christmas lottery rewards 1,794 issues with the stones.

[Consulta todos los números premiados de la pedrea]

The money that is obtained if we have been one of those lucky ones, is not as voluminous as the rest, but it does suppose a small joy that many people use to pamper themselves or, what is more usual, use it to reinvest it in the also traditional Lotería del Niño, which is held on January 6, 2022. And, this award means winning 5 euros for every euro played, as detailed by State Lotteries and Betting. That is to say, 100 euros if you play a tenth of the extraordinary draw of 20 euros. In addition, the money from the stone does not have to be declared to the Treasury due to the amount earned.

Going to the definition of the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), the stone is the “set of the numbers that are awarded with minimum value in the national lottery & rdquor ;.

All the prizes of the Christmas Lottery 2021

Despite the fact that the stones are a prize that everyone appreciates, it is not worth taking out the champagne and celebrating it in style, as is the case with the most important prizes of the Christmas Lottery, among them the much loved ‘Gordo ‘. For this reason, it is important to check if our tickets have been awarded with something more than stone. For it, You can check if your tickets have been awarded in our tester.

The Fat Man (86148): 400,000 euros to the tenth or 20,000 euros per euro played. As the first 40,000 euros are exempt from taxes, the Treasury keeps 72,000 euros and the winner, 328,000 euros.

Second prize (72119): 125,000 euros to the tenth or 6,250 euros per euro played. The Treasury is left with 17,000 euros and the winner, with 108,000 euros.

Third Prize (19517): 50,000 euros to the tenth or 2,500 euros per euro played. Treasury keeps 2,000 euros and the winner, 48,000 euros.

Two fourth prizes (42833 | 91179): 20,000 euros to the tenth or 1,000 euros per euro played.

Eight fifth prizes (92052 | 70316 | 26711 | 24198 | 69457 | 89053 | 34345 | 89109): 6,000 euros to the tenth or 300 euros for each euro played.