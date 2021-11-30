11/29/2021

On at 20:50 CET

September 27, 2020. Matchday 3 of the Santander League. Barça host Villarreal in a match that is decided in the first half. The result with which the half-time is reached (4-0) is the same with which the match ends. In the second half, Ronald Koeman takes the opportunity to give minutes to young people and less common footballers. Among all the changes made by the Dutch coach, one mainly stands out: Pedro González López, better known as Pedri, makes his official debut at the age of 17 and after a surprising preseason in which he has shown that, despite his youth, deserves a place in the first team. 20 minutes are enough to give hope to the culé fans. The rest, you know, is history.

Football, ephemeral by nature, goes very fast. So much so that, sometimes, it is convenient to stop for a moment and look back. In little more than a year, Pedri has lived unforgettable experiences, has broken numerous records of precocity, has achieved collective successes both at Barça – with which he won a Copa del Rey in the season of his irruption – and in the Spanish team – was part of the ideal eleven of the Eurocup and was key in the Olympic team that hung the silver medal in Tokyo – and has placed in its showcase the most prestigious individual awards for players under 21 years old: the award to the youngest footballer in the ‘Euro’, the Golden Boy, which he will receive on December 13 in Turin, and the Kopa Trophy.

This Monday, in Paris, the one from Tegueste has obtained an award that, when delivered since 2019, only have two more players: Matthijs de Ligt and Kylian Mbappé. Almost nothing. Beyond all the merits mentioned, it should be remembered that Pedri closed his first sporting season in the elite as the footballer with the most games played (73). He played 5,273 minutes, scored four goals and distributed eight assists across all competitions.

This season, unfortunately, his prominence has moved from the playing fields to outside of them. Ronald Koeman and Luis Enrique squeezed the most from Tenerife and the management of minutes that both designed him in September was of no use to prevent the accumulation of commitments from taking its toll. They could not change the plot of a story with an inevitable ending that, evidently, in no case did they stain a first golden year.

Maximum exponent of the ‘Dream Teen’ together with Ansu Fati

Pedri’s frustration started against Bayern, when he suffered a broken quadriceps in his left leg. He forced himself to play against Benfica two weeks later and suffered from the inconvenience. Barça contemplated being able to count on Pedri in the last games of 2022, but the midfielder had to stop in his tracks due to a poor evolution of the injury.

In principle, its reappearance will not occur until after the short Christmas break. So far, in the 2021/22 campaign he has only played four games, two in the League and two in the Champions League. Despite this, it continues to have the second highest market value in the Santander League, only surpassed by its teammate. Frenkie de Jong (90) and tied with Marcos Llorente placeholder image.

With just 19 years of age and a renewal with Barça, the club of his life, until 2026, Pedri faces the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the Camp Nou bench with the will to continue growing soccer and consolidating himself in the Blaugrana backbone. He is, together with Ansu Fati, the maximum exponent of the ‘Dream Teen’ culé that so much excites the barcelonismo in view of a relatively near future. While he works tirelessly to get back to doing what he loves the most, awards like the Golden Boy or the Kopa Trophy put the canary’s extraordinary performance in perspective.