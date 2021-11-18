11/18/2021 at 16:05 CET

The Murcian pilot Pedro Acosta, Moto3 world champion, has vanished this Thursday at a reception with the president of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras, after suffering a dizziness that made him fall to the ground and ten minutes later he returned to the room to say that so many cameras have pressed him.

“It was not in my head that it was such a serious event,” the 17-year-old young athlete from Mazarron said, still scared but without losing his sense of humor, who spent the night with a fever but decided not to cancel the event. reception.

He has collapsed as soon as he began to speak and for a couple of minutes he was treated when he was lying on the floor, after which the resuscitation continued in another room of the Palace of San Esteban, seat of the presidency of the Government, and after a few ten minutes he was already at the microphone.

“This is not only mine, but of all Murcians, whose support I have felt” was the only thing that had given him time to say before suffering the drop in tension that made him lose his verticality despite being held by Lopez Miras, who was next to him.

“We are back,” he said when he returned, waving while receiving the applause of those present. “I want to thank all Murcians and what we have achieved is theirs, the people who have supported us, such as those who manage the circuits in which I train. Without them, this would not have been possible,” he said accompanied of his father and his representative, Albert Valera.

The champion who will make the leap to Moto2 next season appreciates the season “quite a lot”: “To be our first year, we have always been ahead and making few mistakes.”

On Saturday he will be given a tribute in his native municipality, on which he has commented: “I think something so fat had never happened in motorcycling in Murcia and it is normal that people want to celebrate it with us.”

Lopez Miras He has stood out from the Mazarrón Shark, as he is known, that he is “a brand new champion and a source of pride for the region, which he places at the top of the world.”

He considers it “an example of effort, perseverance and improvement in a society increasingly devoid of values.”

He also praised “the sacrifice of his family, especially his father, Pedro, and his mother, Mercedes, so that the dream of his son would be fulfilled, to whom nobody has given anything “.