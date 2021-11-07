11/07/2021

On at 13:46 CET

Adrià Leon

Yesterday Pedro Acosta He said he wanted to be champion by winning the race because what he does best is “go on the attack.” And after coming back in just three laps, the one from Mazarrón won and was crowned, becoming the youngest Spaniard in history to win a MotoGP key title.

Intelligent, hard-working and very solid career of the Murcian pilot, who was where he had to be without getting into any old-fashioned dispute. The KTM one overtook Dennis Foggia on the last lap to take the lead, while the Italian was on the ground after Darryn Binder’s onslaught, brand partner, who ended up disqualified. After Pedro they entered Andrea Migno and Niccolò Antonelli. The ‘Poleman’, Sergio Garcia Dols, also ran out of options being dragged with Foggia into Turn 3.

Came out with force Sergio Garcia Dols, which was not passed in the first lap of the race. He got hooked Adrian Fernandez, already recovered from the heavy fall suffered in the Warm Up. Meanwhile, he was on the ground Kaito Toba, who came out at the tail of the platoon. After the first step through the goal, Dennis Foggia He took the reins of the race, with Binder’s Honda as the top squire. From behind, the shark from Mazarrón was arriving, that went up to P6 in just two turns and with a fast lap included.

Still, what appeared to be a group match, the Italian title contender made it in a chase over his own figure. Artigas, Binder and his own Acosta they went hunting for # 7 and the arreón bore fruit. The fall of John McPhee just behind Pedro made the group open between the four leaders – three Honda and Acosta – and the pursuing group, but Andrea Migno He did his part to reconnect the headboard.

With 12 laps remaining, Acosta passed Binder and Foggia to lead for the first time, but it went long at Turn 1 and fell back to P3, just at the time when Jaume Masiá reached the P4 to defend the interests of KTM. The arrival of the Valencian brought Antonelli already Sergio Garcia Dols back, leaving Foggia as the only Honda in the lead.

Was able to achieve the getaway the duo of Aki Ajo, but Foggia and company recovered after passing through the finish line. The one from Mazarrón lost several places on different occasions, but always to end up returning in the wake of his greatest rival, that hardly let go of the lead. The mess came with a forced overtaking of García Dols, who tried to pass Foggia but went long. Acosta took the opportunity to shoot in the lead, but the chasing group, forced to brake by the maneuver of the Valencian, he ended the fall of Jaume Masiá, which left Pedro without a squire.

As he passed through the last lap, Dennis Foggia tried to stay in front, but Pedro, with a house brand overtaking, he swiped the P1 in turn 3. From behind, Darryn binder he was not able to stop his Honda and he wore the Italian and Sergio García Dols, which was trying to overtake on the outside. The fall of the Leopard pilot turned mathematically in champion to Acosta, who did his best to maintain the gap created in his wake after the accident and to achieve the sixth victory of the course and the title of Moto3 world champion.