11/07/2021 at 15:46 CET

Pedro Acosta (KTM, May 25, 2004, Mazarrón, Murcia) has just become today, at the Portimao circuit, winning the Algarve Grand Prix, in the youngest Spaniard to win a world title, the Moto3. Acosta, known as the ‘Mazarrón shark’, has taken advantage of his second ‘match ball’ to take the title, beating the Italian Dennis Foggia (Honda), who was fighting with the Murcian in the last lap of the penultimate grand prix of the season when his brand partner, the South African Darryn binder, lost control of his Honda and took on Foggia, who was in a position to snatch the victory from Acosta, who, as he did in April, at the Portuguese GP, had become the leader of the test for be crowned new king.

Acosta, who started from behind as almost always, from the fifth row, arrived very early in the small race group, which was, of course, led by Foggia, who had an impressive season finale. Once in the group there was, as always in Moto3, a great fight with Foggia, Sergio García Dols and Jaume Masia. On the last lap, when Acosta had already decided to take the lead and play it on the last lap, just when Foggia was at his slipstream, Binder, always so impetuous, He took the Italian ahead and even Masia and the ‘Mazarrón shark’ crossed the finish line as the winner of his sixth grand prix of the season (Doha, Portugal, Jerez, Germany, Styria and Algarve) and as new and brand new world champion. He is not the youngest in history because the Italian Loris Capirossi It surpasses him by only one day: 17 years and 166 days for Murcia and 17 years and 165 days for Italian.

This is Pedro Acosta

Acosta is, curiously or not so curiously, the model that the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) has just abolished: that young people of 16/17 years can run the World Speed ​​Championship. As of 2023, you will have to be 18 years old, coming of age, to be able to compete in a big way, on big circuits and among the greats. Acosta, as at the time was the enormous Marc Márquez, arrived at the World Championship just turned 16 years old and it has taken only 17 races to proclaim himself, to the admiration of the world, champion in the absence of a grand prize, that of the Valencian Community, in Cheste, next week.

Acosta, who recognized not long ago in an extensive report prepared by DAZN, that “Nobody here teaches you to lose & rdquor;, was considered from his arrival (2nd in Qatar, in the GP of his World Cup debut and victory in the second round in Doha) the new ‘child prodigy’ of world motorcycling, far above all the students of Valentino’s VR46 Academy Rossi. As daring as to declare, on Saturday in Jerez, when he started in 13th place on the grid: “Difficult to overtake? I start on 13 and there are 13 corners, one driver per corner, that’s it! & Rdquor; It wasn’t like that, no, it didn’t take me 13 turns to get first, but it only took 8 laps of the 22 that the race consisted of.

The ‘shark of Mazarrón’

Acosta, known as the ‘Mazarrón shark’, a nickname he owes to his father and grandfather, fishermen in that Murcian port (“you had to give it a nickname that came out of the sea, like us, and it had to be something powerful, fast, aggressive, shark is fine, with its shots of air and speed eyes & rdquor ;, says the father), has been, by far the smartest in the championship, first winning, sweeping (initial victories in Doha, Portugal and Jerez) and, then, dosing, controlling, calculating, winning in Germany and Styria and watching over Sergio García Dols and, finally, the Italian Dennis Foggia.

“He did not like motorcycles at allBut, following his father, a great fan and also a practicing biker, even on circuits, he ended up loving it & rdquor ;, explains his mother Mercedes Sánchez. “When this was serious, I left everything and followed him, because his father spends the day at sea & rdquor ;. “I can only say one thing and give advice to the parents of their children who want to run: do not think that as soon as they arrive at one of the many schools in Spain, they are already champions or are already in the World Cup. This is very hard and if it had not been for the help of many people, my Pedro would not have arrived & rdquor;, says Papa Acosta.

“At first, the boy was very bad, very bad, but he was very fast& rdquor ;, explains Paco Marmol, his coach, his second father and the person who, for a few years, has not separated from the brand new champion. “I was about to throw in the towel with him because, despite the advice you gave him, he did whatever he wanted and, of course, I almost always ended up on the floorUntil I told him, okay, either you listen to me or I’ll take you out of school. And everything started to turn out round. It’s like he’s my son, & rdquor; adds Marmol, praising Acosta’s takeoff in the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

The dream of a people

“I can only say & rdquor ;, explains Juande Marmol, brother of Paco and physical trainer of the champion,” that is the height of discipline and delivery. It does everything, everything, perfectly. What’s more, if after 50 exercises, you say ‘come another 50’, the uncle does not doubt it and puts it, until you say ‘what a joke, man!’ Nobody has been surprised that he swept the World Cup, really & rdquor ;.

When father and mother Acosta Sánchez could not invest more in their child “because things were going up and our economy was not enough for more & rdquor ;, aid appeared from the whole town and, especially, from the Fishermen’s Association of Mazarrón. “Here everyone has helped Pedro in whatever way and how we could, because for us when Pedro runs, runs all Mazarrón, all the fishermen, the whole brotherhood, behind him. We all go up on his motorcycle and get on the podium with him, so now we are all champions & rdquor ;, says Isabel López Sánchez, secretary of the brotherhood, proudly. It goes without saying that Pedro Acosta’s first sponsor was ‘Peretujo’, which is what dad’s boat is called and what grandfather’s boat was called.

Acosta has long had his fan club in him Siena restaurantby Mazarrón. There is his first motorcycle, his first jumpsuit and his first helmet. “We have done everything here, from parties to raffles to raise funds and help him continue to grow,” says José Martínez, the soul of the club. “Here we meet up and sometimes even get our bikes in gear to celebrate, with smoke, their victories & rdquor ;.

The big boss Aki Ajo

“Here everyone has done their bit for Pedro to go up, because we all saw that the kid was daring and had a lot of talent to run & rdquor ;, says Francisco Bernal, Sports Director of the Cartagena Circuit, the authentic home of Acosta . “Here, when it rained, the circuit was opened for Pedro to learn to run in water; Here, when it got dark, we would put our cars in and with the headlights, he kept driving around. The boy has not lacked for anything here, that’s why, now, we celebrate that we too are champions & rdquor ;.

Acosta, who has signed a long-term contract with KTM for a lot of weeks now to race in Moto2 next year (“Here there is nothing more to learn & rdquor;, commented at the time with the charlatanism, friendly and inoffensive, that the Murcian looks like) and, without a doubt, jump to MotoGP as soon as possible, he has won his first title hand in hand, and it is not a coincidence, of course, of the genius Finnish Aki Garlic, the same one that launched Catalan Marc Márquez to stardom, when he won the 125cc title in 2010. “Aki is my guardian angel, she is always there, whenever you need it she has the perfect advice for you, on and off the court, this title is very yours, of course& rdquor ;, recognizes the ‘Mazarrón shark’.

“It was the Finnish Aki Garlic who gave me the opportunity to be able, not to fight for the title without running this World Cup, because I didn’t have a team a few weeks before starting this World Cup “, Acosta said before getting on the podium before the microphones of Dorna TV, in the ‘ corralito ‘de Portimao. “It was Ajo who trusted me and, of course, my family and the people of Mazarrón, the fishermen of our brotherhood who always helped me with their little money, to continue competing. And the friends who have sent me a multitude of messages so that I would not lower my guard and fight hard every weekend. This title belongs to all of them and I feel very happy for them. “