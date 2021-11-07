11/07/2021 at 4:37 PM CET

.

The Spanish Pedro Acosta (KTM), the “Tiburon de Mazarrón”, which should be recognized as the “Jaws of the impossible” since his parents and relatives never thought that he could one day become a world champion in motorcycling, not even because of his skills. nor because of his character, mischievous, complaining and somewhat whiny, as his own mother has sometimes recognized, Mercedes Sanchez.

But the perseverance of his father, of the same name, Pedro Acosta, fisherman by profession on a boat, the “Pesquero Peretujo”, with which the whole family has earned a living for decades but which one could almost say that it is owned by the banks, in order to finance the career of the young pilot of the Port of Mazarrón, who has been proclaimed champion with just 17 years.

And is that the little Pedro Acosta the fondness for the motorcycles of the “major” comes to him Pedro Acosta, a great fan of “rides” on the weekends on the circuit, although the “Tiburon de Mazarrón” initially did not want to know anything about motorcycles, despite having the first one when he was four years old, and it is not known very well if for perseverance or for the first time another of his mentors saw him shoot, Paco Mármol, “Pakote” For friends, the boy ended up seeing a passion to grow in motorcycles.

And that does not mean that he did not try other sports, such as martial arts, it is not known very well if it was karate or taekwondo, but whose hobby did not last long, until he realized that they “heated” him too much.

From the moment that Acosta realized that his thing was motorcycling, there was no time for anything else, motorcycles in the morning, in the afternoon and almost, almost at night, without time to know what he calls “la party “or what is the same, go out partying with friends at night.

From that moment when “Pakote” began to work with a very young Pedro Acosta, his parents, with very clear ideas, stepped aside to let their new mentor do, who has become one of the pillars of Acosta’s success, since he first saw him roll on the Cartagena circuit in one of those tracks that his father went to whenever he could.

It was then that Pedro Acosta father and Paco Marble They agreed to have the kid on trial for a couple of weeks and if it wasn’t worth “then he should dedicate himself to something else”, in the words of his father, but the reality was very different and the relationship between Pedro Acosta pilot and “Pakote” has continued until today.

Yes Paco Marble has become his strategist and alma mater, his brother, Juande Mármol, It is his personal trainer, who highlights the perseverance of one of his most obedient pupils and the last to leave work until the tasks are finished.

This character shows that the blood of a champion runs through his veins, of one of the youngest world champions in history and the only one who in his debut in the world championship managed to get on the podium in the first four races to reap a second and three victories, in addition to being the only one, together with the Italian Loris Capirossi, who has been world champion in the year of his debut in the competition.

Acosta It started as it grew, winning everything or being very close to achieving it, as in 2019, when it was second in the “Red Bull Rookies Cup”, which it won a year later, and if something has shown Pedro Acosta In his first year is that he has the mentality of a champion, a facet “decisive for the growth of a pilot”, in his own words, as well as the one that he has remarked on more than one occasion and that says a lot about his mental preparation, recognizing that “children are taught to win, but they are not taught to lose”, something that he has learned.