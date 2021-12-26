Today the superhero cinema is positioned in an incomparable way. Their blockbusters not only mean a great investment to get the best equipment, but they also achieve great income at the global box office. It is true that the main beneficiary is the studio or company to which these films belong, but they also help to keep the film industry on its feet.

Whether we like these films or not, we must admit that they have achieved great things, and one of them is the return of the public to theaters after almost two years of pandemic. Some filmmakers who have remained faithful to go for deeper productions or that tell something before letting themselves be carried away by the action scenes and special effects, and several of them have made no secret of their contempt for the great franchises starring supermen.

Both Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have already attacked these films on more than one occasion, calling them “garbage” but, above all, for stealing their focus or taking away certain opportunities. But there is another side that, although it is not dedicated to superhero stories, accepts that, if it were not for those films, perhaps the movie theaters would remain almost empty. One of these defenders is Pedro Almodóvar.

During a recent interview on the Spanish program Andreu Buenafuente, Late Motiv, the presenter brought to the table the fact that Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% has become a collection phenomenon, and they asked the director of Parallel Mothers – 94% for his opinion about it. The Spanish filmmaker was grateful, noting that he was hopeful that after the impressive drop in income from the film industry, a film has given people the confidence to go to a screening room again.

Despite “not being a natural spectator” of these types of films, Almodóvar said that he would take the time to see the film directed by Jon Watts as thanks for what it is meaning for the cinema. During the program, it was said that the Spanish box office had fallen by 60% in both national and international cinema, and the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures film broke that slump. The director of La Voz Humana – 100% assured that “blockbusters are the industry’s great saviors,” hear their comments below.

Pedro Almodóvar was Late Motiv’s first guest. It was an honor, it has been and always will be. pic.twitter.com/GEauwBiLEB – Late Motiv at Movistar + (@LateMotivCero) December 22, 2021

Is the same Pedro Almodovar, who has made a name recognized around the world for a very personal filmography and faithful to his own style, who has also commented that he would be willing to be part of these cinematic universes such as Marvel or DC, if only he had the freedom to make it true to your own vision. And the look has put her right in Batgirl which, for now, is nothing more than a wish, it only depends on the company if it is willing to take the next step.

The multi-award winning 72-year-old director has managed to stay current with his storytelling style and all the stories he has yet to tell, but it would be interesting to see how his style would stand out in these types of productions. Actually, it is not something that you need in your career to be so recognized, but perhaps it works as a personal challenge to get out of your comfort zone, and perhaps it will be a big surprise for the critics, the audience, and it would even be a lesson for his colleagues who follow the success of superheroes.

