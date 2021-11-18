Due to the massive success and all the attention superhero movies receive, they have been criticized and admired alike by much. Actors of great trajectory and talent have joined the ranks of this genre, such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Affleck, Angelina Jolie, Mahershala Ali or Ben Kingsley; And now with Chloé Zhao as director of Eternals – 58%, they also have a multi-award winning creator who tries to balance her vision with these kinds of stories. This has fostered an inexhaustible debate on whether or not these titles are cinema, whether or not they form part of cinematic history, and whether or not they can be of genuine quality. With names like Martin Scorsese or Ridley Scott constantly criticizing these films, one would not think that someone like Pedro Almodóvar would think of taking the step to this genre, but it is.

Pedro Almodovar he is one of the most important directors in history. Although many still long for the time when he released films like All About My Mother – 98% or Talk to Her – 92%, the truth is that his style is still intact and, surprisingly for the critics, he still has many stories to tell about complicated, shattered and very, very human women. With Parallel Mothers – 94% the director returns to work with Penelope Cruz and the ease with which the actress fills the screen has already made many experts consider her a strong candidate for the Oscar.

The also director of The Skin I Live In – 81% managed to stand out and conquer the world thanks to their unique vision of femininity and their instinct to avoid mindless big productions. For these points, a superhero story would be the furthest point for Almodóvar, who to the surprise of many has just revealed that he would be interested in getting closer to one of DC’s most famous characters.

Variety interviewed Pedro Almodovar for the premiere of Parallel Mothers at AFI Fest And there he clarified that he would not mind if a production company asked him for a superhero movie. More specifically, he commented:

I’d like to do something with Batgirl, but I’d have to do it my way.

This is in contrast to the other interviewee, director Jane Campion, who declared her hatred for these types of films.

Unfortunately, Almodóvar did not elaborate on his comment, so we do not know exactly what he means. On the one hand, it would be necessary to wonder how well the director knows this heroine or if he names her because she is one of the most popular women of the brand. Is there anything in particular that catches your attention about this character? In the comics, Batgirl has been through a lot of rough times, some compromising her physique and others her mental state. Depending on the version taken, Batgirl has been brutally attacked by Joker, has been paralyzed, has been sexually abused by other villains, has been manipulated to become a murderer, and feels responsible for the death of her brother; But above all she is one of the most important feminist icons in the world of comics.

If Almodóvar knows something to address, it is precisely female resilience and how the power of women is fluid and manages to touch others. Unlike other creators who are afraid to write female protagonists or who in doing so define them solely by their virtues as a showcase, this director manages to see all their parts and offer a story that does justice to its dimensions. Even though DC doesn’t call him to do Batgirl, Pedro Almodovar should seriously consider making a version inspired by the character, which is not impossible as already seen in Joker – 91%.

For now, DC has its own plans for Batgirl, a project that has been in limbo for years due to constant changes within Warner and the decline in Joss Whedon’s reputation. For the first time in many years, we finally have real facts about the character and it is known that Leslie Grace will be the protagonist in an original HBO Max title that does not yet have a release date.

