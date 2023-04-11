Pedro Pascal already had a foray into the universe of Super Mario Bros in an incredible live-action

The daily doses of Pedro Pascal are far from over. The Chilean actor, who has stood out in recent months for his performances as Joel in The Last of Us and his recent return as Din Djarin in The Madalorian, now appears in Nintendo’s plans for the sequel to Super Mario Bros.

Jack Black himself, genius and figure to the grave for his role as Bowser, wants to sign the Chilean for the next villain of the famous Nintendo plumber, Wario.

“Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario,” Jack Black said in an interview with GameSpot. So if there is no strange or unusual event, it is most likely that Joel’s interpreter will join the universe of Super Mario Bros.

Will it be your first time with Nintendo? The reality is that no. Pedro Pascal knew how to be Mario Bros in a kind of live-action that is clearly not part of the Nintendo canon, but that is worth highlighting, taking advantage of the fact that his name appears on the Japanese company’s radar.

Pedro Pascal in the role of Mario

The people of Saturday Night Live (SNL) invited Pedro Pascal to their edition of the first weekend of February 2023. In the iconic program with humorously strange situations, parodies and sarcastic jokes, the interpreter of Din Djarin became Mario Bros. .

The night of that Saturday, February 4, Pascal presented Saturday Night Live and in one of the sketches he played Mario in an adaptation of Nintendo’s Mario Kart.

Instead of escorting Ellie across the country, Mario was tasked with leading Princess Peach (Chloe Fineman) on the Rainbow Path while Bowser (Kenan Thompson) pursued her.