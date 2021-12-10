. Carmen Salinas remembers her son Pedro Plascencia 22 years after his death.

The actress Carmen Salinas married Pedro Plascencia Rámirez in 1956. A few months after starting a relationship, they decided to get married. She was just 16 years old when she married the renowned pianist, who worked for more than 25 years alongside Juan Gabriel.

The marriage lasted 12 years. In 1979 they decided to end their marriage. But before divorcing the couple was on the verge of becoming parents on several occasions but Salinas suffered five miscarriages. Until his son, Pedrito Plascencia, arrived. His eldest son followed in his father’s footsteps and became a popular musician. But in 1994, Pedrito, just 38 years old, died of lung cancer. Carmen’s son died seven months after being diagnosed.

Pedro Plascencia had two children with Carmen Salinas but lost a newborn

Carmen Salinas suffered five miscarriages while carrying pregnancies of more than three months. “I cried a lot,” he said in a 2011 interview with Las Estrellas.

The saddest thing was when one of her babies died as soon as she was born. One of her children ceased to exist as soon as he was born and her husband had to take him away when he saw her desperate, reports El Comercio. “My seven-month-old baby died, here I had him in my hands alive, in my house. I cut his umbilical cord and said ‘bring me hot water bottles’, but what I didn’t know was that I had to remove the phlegm and I saw him die. When my husband arrived and saw me carrying my dead baby, he took him from my hands, we watched him and the next day he buried him in the Dolores pantheon, ”Salinas told Telemundo.

Pedro Plascencia Rámirez died in 2016

With deep sadness he communicated to you that Pedro Plascencia Ramírez. Father of my children is already resting in holy peace. – Carmen Salinas (@CarmenSalinasLo) November 2, 2016

Carmen Salinas announced through her social networks that her ex-husband Pedro Plascencia Rámirez had passed away in November 2016. “Her son, my Pedrito, and both of them accompanying Juan Gabriel to sing to the angels, rest in peace Pedro Plascencia Ramírez ”.

“He was a great father to my children, he and I took different paths in the 60s, but we continue to maintain a great friendship, unfortunately he was ahead of us. We are survived by my daughter María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas and her children Juan Pablo, Valentina and Aarón Plascencia Medina and his wife Imelda ”.

It is worth mentioning that father and son died of cancer. “I don’t know what’s happening, but this disease is wreaking havoc on thousands of families, let alone mine with my son Pedro and now with his father, that’s why we have to take care of ourselves, go to regular medical check-ups.”

Pedro Plascencia Rámirez was born in 1931

Pedro Plascencia was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on September 17, 1931. Since he was a child, he had a great interest in music and became a renowned pianist in Mexico. So much so that Juan Gabriel called him to belong to his musical group. And they worked together for 25 years.