10/13/2021 at 12:03 PM CEST

Marc Escolà

The name of Pedro Porro it resonates more and more on the right wing of Spanish football. Also in Portugal, where the player of the Sporting, recently summoned by Luis Enrique For the national team, he has been chosen as defender of the month in the Portuguese league and arouses the interest of several ‘top’ clubs in the League.

Recently his grandfather Antonio Sauceda gave an interview in the newspaper A Ball in which he wanted to reveal his intentions regarding the future of his grandson. Joint, on the other hand, he did not agree with the statements that appeared and has already denied that he will never sign for the Real Madrid.

The whites, Athletic and Barça They are three of the great teams to which he has been linked. But his grandfather Antonio wanted to rule out one of them out of sympathy: “They always call me trying to find out something. I’ll be honest. I would like him to stay another year in the Sporting. It would be good for Sporting, who have a system that works well for him. Interest of Real Madrid? Never! I’d rather he stay at Sporting! Men are men, women are women and I am from the Barcelona Football Club, “said Sauceda.

His barcelonismo does not prevent Antonio from preferring other better options for JointHow could he be Athletic from Simeone: “I have no sympathy for Madrid. If he goes to Madrid, grandfather will go with him, but I’m not from Real Madrid. I like Atlético. Simeone has a mindset that I like. It has two eggs! They play and run like never before. I think it would be good for Pedro. Of course I liked the Barça from Xavi, Iniesta, Messi… but that intelligence is no longer in the team. Will not stay in the Sporting forever, right? If someone signs him I would like him to be Atlético, “he was sincere.

He also said that Pedro will not sign for the two rival clubs in the Portuguese league, Porto or Benfica: “I think he would never play in either of them. It’s not like him. It would be a betrayal. When he left for Sporting he didn’t know anything about anything. Neither about the club, nor about Lisbon … But today he knows everything. The goal at that time it was to get out of Valladolid as soon as possible and, fortunately, Sporting appeared, “he said, grateful, above all, to Ruben Amorim, the Lisbon coach.

Official statement from Pedro Porro

For his part, the Extremaduran player did not want to share the words attributed to his grandfather and justified his opinion in a statement from Twitter:

“I am getting a lot of information that my grandfather has said that his grandson would never play for Real Madrid. I doubt that my grandfather said that.

Given this “news”, I want to clarify that Real Madrid is one of the best teams in the world, any player would like to play for Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona or any team this big. Playing in one of those teams is a dream for any footballer.

In any case, right now I am playing for the Portuguese champions, who are a great team, and the only thing that worries me at the moment is to continue adding titles with Sporting. #Eusousporting “