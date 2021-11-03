11/02/2021 at 20:44 CET

Artur Lopez

TO Pedro Porro life smiles at him in the Primeira Liga l. The Sporting CP winger has already scored six goals and provided another four as assists in 50 games with the green-and-white elastic. Beyond the figures, he has received the ‘Defense of the Month’ award four times with the Portuguese team since his arrival in the summer of 2021. His good performances called the performance of Luis Enrique, coach of the Red, who made his debut for Extremadura in a qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar against Georgia.

Pedro Porro’s career follows in the same footsteps as his compatriot Álex Grimaldo, who also had to emigrate to Portugal to carve out a future for himself. Now, at 22, Porro has gone from relegation to the Second Division with Girona to stand out in one of the best teams in the Portuguese League. As a result of his excellent performance as undisputed in Sporting CP, the young full-back will definitely sign with the Verdiblanco team. In this way, the entity will chase away large ones like Real Madrid, who was following the side’s footsteps.

The Spanish international militated as a loan in the Portuguese entity, being owned by the Manchester City, until your current club has decided to do effective the purchase option for 8.5 million euros. Considering the defender’s performance and potential, the acquisition is a bargain for Sporting, who will put a rescission clause of 45 million to Pedro Porro. His salary will not move from the 1.8 million euros gross per year that I already charged.

The City can recover Pedro Porro for only 20 million

The Extremaduran pearl, one of the future right-backs of La Roja, will remain linked to Sporting until 2025. Although the English team has not yet said the last word. And it is that Guardiola could still make use of the repurchase option agreed for 20 million, change for Manchester City. Of course, if the former Girona player continues to amaze at this rate, his time in the Portuguese League will be brief. For the moment, the Spanish representative could go to the José Alvalade Stadium, in order to sign the agreement once the Champions League match against Besiktas has concluded.