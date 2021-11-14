11/14/2021 at 11:11 CET

.

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, advocates today November 14 for move “from debate to action” to solve the mental health problems of the population, a priority challenge for the Executive but for which it needs the union of all public actors.

It is the message that Sánchez launches this Sunday on his Twitter account, in which he assures that “we need a society that does not discriminate, that facilitates and alleviates the lives of those who suffer from anxiety”, commenting on the article published this Sunday in the newspaper The country.

Consequences of the pandemic

In the text, Sánchez acknowledges that the lockdown, the uncertainty and the crisis have made evident the need to reinforce public attention to anxiety and depression problems, so, remember, the Mental Health Strategy has been renewed, which, with an economic endowment of 100 million euros, will be the framework that guides decisions in this matter until 2026.

Having problems falling asleep, insecurity, fear, a feeling of lack of control, sadness, hopelessness or a feeling of loneliness “are sensations that are part of life, but should not, in any case, be the norm for anyone or suffer in silence, nor stigmatize “, assures the Prime Minister.

Therefore, it defends the need for Mental Health is one of the fundamental pillars of the reforms of the National Health System.

“We have gone from silence to debate because we cannot normalize that so many people need medication to continue living, “insists Sánchez, noting that 11% of the population has consumed tranquilizers, relaxants or sleeping pills and 4.5% have taken antidepressants or stimulants in the last month .

Socioeconomic determinant

He further insists that mental problems are not alien to living conditions, and in a large percentage they have a socioeconomic determinant since eight out of ten people who suffer from them do not have a job.

It also highlights that young people, the elderly, women and people with disabilities are some of the groups most affected in the last year.

In the case of women, it cites inequalities and discrimination in the workplace, as well as the burden of responsibilities, family care and gender violence as some of the main factors that have aggravated it.