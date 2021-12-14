12/14/2021

On at 20:56 CET

.

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has promised aid to repair the damage suffered due to the extraordinary flood of the Ebro, which has affected dozens of municipalities and thousands of hectares of cultivation of Aragon, Navarra, La Rioja and Catalonia.

The flood continues and its crest is already crossing the city of Zaragoza this Tuesday afternoon.

With a flow de 2,112 cubic meters per second and a height of 5.51 meters As it passes through the center of the Aragonese capital at 7:00 p.m., and with a still upward trend, the Ebro has flooded tens of thousands of hectares upstream from Zaragoza.

Hundreds of people from the State security forces and bodies, the Military Emergency Unit, the Red Cross, the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation or Civil Protection have been working tirelessly for days to avoid even greater consequences.

A flood that also worries the Royal Household, since the King Felipe VI has telephoned the president of Aragon this morning, Javier Lambán, to be interested in the flooding of the Ebro and convey its solidarity with those affected by the floods.

The President of the Government visited today Pradilla de Ebro (Saragossa), Buñuel (Navarra) and Alfaro (La Rioja), where he has shared the concern of the mayors of the riverside of the three communities, to whom he has promised, in a public statement in the Zaragoza town, to put in motion “all the resources of the State” to alleviate the damage those affected by this flood.

In fact, he recalled that this Friday the Council of Ministers will approve the declaration of a catastrophic zone for the most affected areas of the three communities to try as much as possible that those affected recover their day to day as soon as possible.

The flood reaches Zaragoza

The end of the flood passes through Zaragoza this afternoon, at the moment with a flow below the 2,400 cubic meters that were initially expected and the 2,448 reached in the extraordinary avenue of 2015, although the mayor, Jorge Azcón, has warned that this Tip can take up to 36 hours to pass.

Large areas near the shore have been floodedLike the Expo site, some people have been evacuated from single-family housing developments near the riverbed and danger zones have been marked out.

However, from the Zaragoza City Council they assure that the situation is now controlled and without major problems.

During Sánchez’s visit, Javier Lambán has highlighted the “perfect” coordination in the face of “lack of coordination and sloppiness” in the management of 2015 (when the PP ruled), as well as the “investment forecast” of the Government of Spain, which have prevented now talking about “a catastrophe.”

Lambán has highlighted the role of the Government of Aragon and that of Spain, through the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation, to make important investments in cleaning the riverbed thanks to which this avenue, which “looked frankly bad 48 hours ago”, was have been able to solve in a “fairly reassuring” way.

The mayor of Pradilla, Raúl Moncín, has spoken in the same way, who has acknowledged that they have passed a few days “quite difficult” in this town upstream from Zaragoza, although “things have turned out well after how badly it painted” and the town has not had to be evacuated.

Pina de Ebro, next objective

From Zaragoza, the point of the flood approaches the towns of the Ribera Baja. Pina de Ebro, where the headquarters of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (CECOPI) has moved this afternoon, will be the epicenter of the flood this Wednesday and in the surroundings of the municipality a CHE device has already been deployed to intervene in the defenses if necessary.

In fact, Red Cross volunteers they have transferred about thirty residents of this town with reduced mobility to the nearby Osera de Ebro, and the Red Cross has set up, in anticipation of greater problems, a shelter in the Bujaraloz pavilion. The dependents who were evacuated from Novillas, Boquiñeni and Pradilla, in the Ribera Alta, have already returned to their homes.

In addition, the CHE has built a complementary security cordon in Burgo de Ebro, also downstream from Zaragoza, for the defense of the urban area, and has provided material to the municipality of this municipality to reinforce the main dam.

The conventional railway line between Fuentes de Ebro and Quinto de Ebro, also in the Ribera Baja, has been cut by the flood.

Navarra deactivates the alert

While, in Navarre The alert of the Special Emergency Plan for Floods has been deactivated, which gives way to the Recovery Phase, which will continue until the restoration of the minimum conditions essential for a return to normalcy in the affected areas.

In this community, according to the president of the provincial government, Maria ChiviteSome 12,000 hectares of crops have been affected, to which must be added the breakage of motes, damage to equipment such as schools or health centers and residences and damage to infrastructure.

Sánchez has also traveled to Navarra, who has found in Buñuel the remains of water and mud in streets that were flooded and he has listened to the testimony of the neighbors about affections in crops, businesses and homes.

Afterwards, he moved to Alfaro (La Rioja), together with the president of the Riojan Government, Concha Andreu, where he thanked the professionals involved in mitigating the damage for their work.

Andreu has insisted this morning that His Government is exploring “all avenues” of aid for the affected municipalities and has appealed to farmers to ensure harvests to be aware of these situations.