Pedro Sola is one of the emblematic hosts of the Ventaneando program, in which he talks with Pati Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno about the various scandals of the shows.

However, the charismatic presenter constantly shares his criticisms or thoughts on Twitter, sometimes his followers support him and in others he has gotten into various controversies because of what he writes.

This Saturday, November 6, Pedro Sola went to a movie theater to try to enjoy the most recent installment of Marvel, that is, Eternals. This production belongs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney. According to the specialized platform Rotten Tomatoes, the film has obtained 5.70 out of 10 in rating.

At the end of his role, the presenter launched a harsh criticism of the film on his official Twitter account because it seemed “eternal” in terms of duration and even railed against two well-known actresses who participated in the cast; that is, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

In his tweet of complaint, he wrote that the film Eternals lived up to its title because the rhythm of it seemed tedious and slow, even in a message after the original, he mentioned that he had the perception that it lasted 5,000 years so he even forgot how the plot had started.

In addition, Pedrito Sola explained that, from his point of view, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie made a terrible performance because, according to their criteria, they are not the ideal age to star in Marvel characters, so he launched himself against them saying that they seemed the grandmothers of the other superheroes.

“I went to see Eternals and it lives up to its name, it’s eternal. Top stars Salma and Angelina, both fatal, a couple of boring women who look (like) the grannies of superheroes. I don’t even remember how the story began ”, you can read on his Twitter account.

As his followers already know that Pedro Sola tends to criticize and complain, some of them took his comments with humor and even agreed with him in messages such as: “You are not a fan, Pedrito, you saw her with the eyes of any mortal who you are not a fan ”,“ in general: terrible script, inappropriate casting and mediocre direction ”or“ You give your impressions without fear of censorship from the fans ”.

But he also received back some acid comments that even made mention of a mistake he made in Ventaneando, for example: “Well, if you weren’t able to learn a brand of mayonnaise, don’t expect to remember movie plots.”