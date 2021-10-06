Pedro Sola leaves Ventaneando, joined a new program | Instagram

The famous driver Pedro Sola has left the Ventaneando program after being on the air 25 years in ‘Windowing‘, it seems that he joined a new program and this has raised strong suspicions of whether it is within Televisa.

After 25 years working the Ventaneando program, the beloved host, Pedrito Sola, surprised his thousands of followers, since a few moments ago he appeared on a program that is not Pati Chapoy’s.

It should be noted that Pedro has remained faithful to his boss and great friend, Pati Chapoy, and for that reason that this morning of Monday, October 4, he did not appear on the Televisa signal, but on a TV Azteca program where he was already seen on other occasions.

The host was a special guest of the morning Venga la Alegría and on this occasion he attended as part of the panel of judges for the ¡Quiero Cantar! Where he shared a table with Horacio Villalobos, Rocío Banquells, Pato Borghetti and Mario Lafountaine.

In this way, in his participation, the entertainment journalist criticized the performances of the famous sentenced in the reality show, which immediately caught the attention of Internet users, who applauded his participation.

In addition, with his peculiar sense of humor, Pedro Sola made strong comments against the participants of ¡Quiero cantar !; However, his participation was only for this Monday, since he will continue to form the cast of Ventaneando.

On the other hand, Pedro Sola is originally from Veracruz, Veracruz, he has a degree in Economics, he studied at the Faculty of Economics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico from 1965 to 1969.

His life took an unusual turn when he joined the ranks of TV Azteca in 1996 as a commentator for “Ventaneando” where he became a television critic and later one of the most representative figures of the broadcast commanded by Pati Chapoy. .

In addition, as if that were not enough, it is since 2008 that the driver Pedro also intervenes in “Ventaneando América”

As if that were not enough, he went through Tv Azteca also includes his participation in the television magazine “Tempranito” where he was known as “the gentleman of good criticism” and the program “Tying ends”.

The truth is that one of the most beloved conductors in Mexico is Pedro Sola, who, thanks to his witticisms and funny anecdotes, has managed to win the affection of the public.