Pedro Sola, would betray the famous program Venga La Alegría | Instagram

One of TV Azteca’s favorite TV hosts is definitely Pedro Sola, who is supposedly known committed treason against the famous morning show Come the joy.

Pedro Sola, who is also known as Tío Pedrito, usually makes certain mistakes on the air, one of the best known is the confusion he had with two important mayonnaise brands, the favorite driver of Ventaneando lo done on more than one occasion.

Because the host of the Ventaneando program expressed his support for a specific host who had previously participated for VLA, it is said that he betrayed said morning.

Surely you know that both Venta La Alegría and Ventaneando are part of the television station TV Azteca, it is not necessary that the hosts of both programs have to be precisely friends or, failing that, share as colleagues from the same company.

Pedro Sola is not afraid to always show what he thinks to others | Capture Twitter

In the case of the 74-year-old driver, born in Veracruz, he decided to issue a comment with which he did not completely agree with some hosts in some programs, as had happened with Paty Chapoy, Daniel Bisogno and now also Pedro Sola.

What happened was that the host commented that he had a preference for the former person in charge of the show’s production, we are talking about Adrián PatiñoCurrently Dio Lluberes is the one in charge of the morning broadcast.

Since the new producer began his participation in the morning, it has been commented on social networks that the content that is presented has lost a lot of quality, surely for this reason it was the comment of Pedrito Sola.

On more than one occasion, Patiño has expressed dissatisfaction with the new production managers, in this case from Lluberes, where he mentioned that on television there were two ways of producing: good or bad.

He also affirmed that it was not something he would have to overcome, because they separated from his services on the television station, he mentioned that he is immensely happy with what he does today.

As for Uncle Pedrito, he decided to support Patiño’s comments by retweeting the message, which is why it is believed that he has betrayed the program, just to show his opinion and preference, which he has never had a problem showing to others.

Despite this, Sola continues to be one of the public’s favorite and above all preferred conductors and will surely continue to be for a long time.