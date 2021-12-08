12/08/2021 at 3:57 PM CET

Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pelé”, 81 years old and for many the best soccer player in history, was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue with chemotherapy treatment, medical sources reported this Wednesday.

The former Brazilian footballer was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo the day before and underwent a series of tests in order to verify the evolution of the tumor that was detected in the colon last September, as confirmed by the medical center.

“The patient is stable and the forecast is that he will be discharged in the next few days,” the hospital said in a bulletin released this Wednesday.

Pele He was hospitalized in that same center on August 31 for routine examinations that he had postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and in which that tumor was detected in the colon, on which he underwent surgery days later.

He was discharged after a month in hospital, but underwent chemotherapy treatment that is still continuing and to which, according to his doctors, he has reacted “satisfactorily”.

The health of Pele she has been deteriorated in recent years due to spinal, hip and knee problems that have reduced her mobility and forced her to undergo surgery, as well as suffering from some kidney crises.

The ex-footballer, however, has remained active on social networks and on October 23, when he turned 81, he published a message in which he said he felt recovered and “increasingly younger.”