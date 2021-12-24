

Finally Pelé left the hospital in Sao Paulo and will be able to spend Christmas with his family.

Photo: FRANCK FIFE / . / .

Legendary Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, achieved another important victory in terms of his health after receiving medical discharge this Thursday after spending little more than two weeks admitted to the Hospital of Sao Paulo.

The doctors indicated that given the stable condition of the former world champion, he will be able to go home where he will also have to comply with the indications to control the colon tumor. “The patient is stable and will continue the treatment of the colon tumor, identified in September of this year”announced the bulletin of the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

As has become customary, Pele spoke through his social networks, assuring that he was fine and that as he would have promised, he would spend Christmas with his family. “As promised, I will spend Christmas with my family. I’m coming home. Thanks for all the kind messages ”, wrote on his Instagram.

On December 9, the 81-year-old ex-footballer had undergone the last chemotherapy session of 2021, however he warned that he would remain in said health center to undergo another series of exams with the intention of knowing his health.

It should be remembered that the triple world champion with Canarinha (1958, 1962 and 1970), A tumor was detected in the colon after he went to the aforementioned medical institution for routine examinations which he had postponed due to the pandemic.

Fortunately, Pelé underwent surgery and the tumor was removed for, a month later, to start chemotherapy treatment, to which, according to the doctors, he reacted “satisfactorily”.

From the moment the tumor was detected, ‘O Rey’ has been very communicative with his followers through his social networks, in which he has left a message for each improvement he makes in his recovery.

“Do not worry, I’m just getting ready for the end of the year parties! “he said with good humor a few days after being hospitalized again this month.

Spinal, hip and knee problems have been the other factors that have contributed to the deterioration of Pelé’s health, who has seen his mobility reduced, in addition to suffering from some kidney crises.