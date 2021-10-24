10/23/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

The brazilian Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, convalescing after the removal of a tumor in the colon last month, this Saturday turned 81 years of “many victories” and affirmed that he is becoming “younger”.

“I thank all my Brazilian and world friends who wished me health and happiness on this day of my birthday, since I am getting younger than older,” said the triple world champion (1958, 1962 and 1970), in a video shared on his official Instagram profile.

‘O Rei’ guaranteed his followers that this birthday, which comes almost a month after leaving the hospital, will be “much more celebrated.” “They are 81 years of life, with many victories. And the main one is to celebrate it next to you,” said the former Santos and Cosmos striker.

Pelé was discharged from the hospital on September 30 after being hospitalized for a month as a result of a surgery to which he underwent to remove a tumor in the colon.

The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he remained hospitalized all that time, reported then that the Brazilian idol would undergo chemotherapy treatment. Since his departure from the clinic there has been no information about his state of health.

Pelé was hospitalized on August 31 for routine examinations that he had postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and in which they detected that “suspicious” tumor in the colon on which he was operated a few days later.

After the surgery, he spent several days in the ICU until they took him up to the ward, although shortly afterwards he was transferred to semi-intensive care due to a “brief respiratory instability”. From then on, his clinical evolution was satisfactory until he was finally discharged.

The health of Pele, for many the best footballer in history, has been deteriorated in recent years due to spinal, hip and knee problems that have reduced his mobility and have forced him to undergo surgery, in addition to suffering some kidney crises.