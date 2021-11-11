In the tail of the West are two teams that seem unable to win: New Orleans Pelicans (now 1-11) and Houston Rockets (1-10). A consummate disaster in a day in which they had favorable matches, the kind in which it is convenient to add if you want to add victories to the box. The Louisiana team hosted the Thunder, who are performing (4-6) at a higher level than the two mentioned in a season in which their two wins against the Lakers are beginning to seem less casual. And the Rockets were playing at home against the Detroit Pistons, who also came with a single win, but won and are now 2-8.

The Texas duel, the Rockets-Pistons (104-112) was actually, although the impoverished situation of the two teams made it difficult to see it that way, the first meeting in the NBA of the first two chosen in the last draft, two players called to be special: Cade Cunninghma, chosen by the Pistons, and Jalen Green, the new star of the Rockets. The two left details of their talent … and a certain rivalry, especially when Green yelled something at Cade after a dunk and took a technique, in the third quarter. But the Pistons kept the moment of the game when he scored a triple that saved the victory (96-103) after a 10-0 by the Rockets and then took a foul from Green. The first finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a 4/8 in triples. Green, with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 8/20 shooting. Beyond them, the key to the Pistons’ triumph was in Jerami Grant’s great game: 35 points. Usman Garuba again did not play anything in the Rockets, not even with the loss of Alperen Sengun.

In New Orleans, meanwhile, things continue to get complicated for some Pelicans who do not win in any way, that continue without news of Zion Williamson and adding games of loss of Brandon Ingram. Your 1-11 worsens any forecast, and against the hard-working Thunder (100-108) they threw the game again in the final stretch of the third quarter: from 68-67 to 71-85 in just over four minutes. Then they reacted, but without time (they got to 5 but with little more than a minute to play. Alexander-Walker, who was proving disappointing, had his day: 33 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Graham added 18 points and Valanciunas , 25 with 15 rebounds. But the rest, nothing at all. In the Thunder, something irregular a Gilgeous-Alexander that finished with 24 + 7 + 5, the vision of the game of the excellent rookie Josh Giddey (7 + 12 + 9), 14 points and 7 rebounds from Bazley and 27 points from the tremendous Lu Dort. The OKC team is doing much better so far than last year.

BOSTON CELTICS 104-TORONTO RAPTORS 88

The growth of the Celtics is obvious. After a terrible start to the season, The Garden players have gone further, and not even Jaylen Brown’s muscle injury has stopped their good feelings. If in their previous duel with the Raptors they lost by 32 and were booed already at halftime, this time they won very convincingly (104-88): +16 at halftime and +12 before the fourth quarter, in which they sentenced with a 8-0 partial. It was a bad night for the Raptors despite another great game from rookie Scottie Barnes (21 + 7 + 4). And the first loss on the road for a team that is now 6-6 to 5-6 for the Celtics, who are promoted in the East. Dennis Schröder, who is still starting without Brown, scored 20 points. Tatum had 22 with 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 8/24 shooting. And Robert Williams contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds for a team that started the season late … but has already started it, finally and on time.

ORLANDO MAGIC 90-BROOKLYN NETS 123

No history. Well yes: the story is that the Nets are obviously going higher after a very questionable start to the season, who grow as a block, improve in defense, find James Harden … and still have Kevin Durant. No news (good, at least) from Kyrie Irving, They have won six of their last seven games, are 8-4 and are starting to look like the East force that they should be. In Orlando they won 33 (90-123), their biggest away win in almost nine years (March 2013). They commanded from the initial jump to the close, they controlled the game at will and filled it with good news: DUrant scored 30 points in 29 minutes and with 12 shots (11/12, 6/7 in triples). LaMarcus Aldridge played his third game of at least 20 points (21 with 8 rebounds), Harden added his third triple-double of the season and is visibly higher (17 + 11 + 11) although he still takes few free throws; Carter, Brown, Bembry worked a lot… The Magic (3-9) passed the game over the top. His youngsters couldn’t keep up the pulse. Cole Anthony, who is having a brilliant start to the season, finished with 10 points on 12 shots (4/12) and Jalen Suggs, who is having a harder time, closed with 7 points and 4 assists (2/8). They will have better matches to assess their growth.

NY KNICKS 100-MILWAUKEE BUCKS 112

As he recovers troops, the champion goes to more (6-6 now). After an ugly loss to the Knicks, they took their revenge on a Madison (100-112), which is getting used to seeing exhibitions in the shooting of the rivals. If Sunday was the Cavs and Ricky, this time a battery of triples from the Bucks thwarted a tremendous comeback: the game was 46-70 in the third quarter and the Knicks tied (89-89 with five minutes remaining). But in the last four minutes, and at 94-95, there were three triples from Connaughton (23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 7/13 in triples) and two from Grayson Allen (15 points, 5/11 in triples) for Bucks who scored 9 (9/14) in the fourth quarter. Without them they would not have won. Jrue Holiday added 18 points and 6 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo 15 points with 15 rebounds and Bobby Portis shone in the first half and finished with 17 points and 5 rebounds. The problem for the Knicks is that their starters were once again well below their level. (Kemba Walker and Fournier in the lead) and it was again the second unit that had to come to the rescue. Thibodeau, in fact, closed with his substitutes, who had returned his team to the game: 22 points and 7 assists from Derrick Rose, 18 + 5 + 4 from Quickley, 14 points from Burks and 14 with 6 rebounds from Toppin.

