10/30/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

Penalties are the order of the day in LaLiga today. After two maximum penalties detrimental to Simeone’s team were designated in Levante 2-2 Atlético de Madrid, the VAR debate has been put back on the table. The first was a clear outrage by Luis Suárez, while the second was detected from the video refereeing after an unappreciated hand from Lodi in the area.

Spanish football, which has as many detractors as defenders of the implementation of the VAR, It is the second competition of the five major leagues with the highest number of penalties awarded per game with an average of 0.37. Only Serie A is ahead with a record that amounts to 0.48 maximum penalties per game.

0.37 – Only in #SerieA 🇮🇹 have more penalties per game been awarded (0.48, 48 in 100 games) than in @LaLiga 🇪🇸 (0.37, 39 in 106) in the five major European leagues this season. Strict # LaLiga pic.twitter.com/cdNrwRkw0t – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 29, 2021

The ranking is completed by Ligue 1 (0.31), the Bundesliga (0.28) and the Premier League (0.23), which is the one with the fewest penalties in this first leg of the 2021/22 season. In Serie A, a total of 48 have been indicated in 100 games so far, while in LaLiga this figure remains at 39 maximum penalties in a total of 106 games..

No clear favorite for the LaLiga title

The Spanish championship experiences maximum equality in this first quarter of the course: leads Real Sociedad with 24 points, followed by Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Betis, who have signed a total of 21 points. From the fifth to the eighth place appear Rayo Vallecano, Atlético de Madrid and Osasuna with a total of 19. Then we find Athletic Club (17), Barcelona (15) and Espanyol (14), which close the first half.

The great aspirants have left many doubts at this start and there is no dominant team arriving at the 12th day of the 2021/22 edition of LaLiga: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla have shown some shortcomings and the provisional leader is the team of Imanol Alguacil, who only has signed a defeat and is one of the teams that is playing the best and that manages the games better.