12/22/2021 at 23:25 CET

Even when the plan doesn’t work out Liverpool always have Anfield. Those of Klopp they surpassed the Leicester on the penalty shootout to move on to Carabao Cup semi-finals. They did so by overcoming two disadvantages of two goals, the one that a double of Jamie Vardy first and a whiplash of Maddison after. But the Anfield epic, and the entry of the headlines, lifted Liverpool in the second half. Minamino tied the game in discount, and two saves from the goal Kelleher they decided in the penalty shootout.

Liverpool FC

Kelleher; Bradley (Diogo Jota, M.45), Gómez, Koumetio (Konaté, M.45), Tsimikas (Beck, M.80); Henderson (Keita, M.59), Morton (Milner, M.45), Oxlade-Chamberlain; Williams, Firmino, Minamino.

Leicester city

Schmeichel; Pereira (Albrighton, M.42); Soyuncu (Vestergaard, M.60), Ndidi, Thomas; Soumaré, Tielemas, Dewsbury-Hall (Bertrand, M.60); Maddison; Daka (Ihenacho, M.53), Vardy.

Goals

0-1 M.9 Vardy; 0-2 M.13 Vardy; 1-2 M.19 Oxlade-Chamberlain; 1-3 M.33 Maddison; 2-3 M.68 Diogo Jota; 3-3 M.95 Minamino. Penalties: 0-1 Tielemans; 1-1 Milner; 1-2 Maddison; 2-2 Firmino; 2-3 Albrighton; 3-3 Oxlade-Chamberlain; 3-3 Thomas; 4-3 Keita; 4-4 Iheanacho; 4-4 Minamino; 4-4 Bertrand; 5-4 Diogo Jota.

Referee

Andy Madley. TA: Morton (M.10) / Maddison (M.74), Thomas (M.89).

Before the tremendous finale in Liverpool, Klopp was on the verge of burning out with rotations. Came out with five homegrown players Liverpool, and three were substituted at halftime. The central Koumetio was one of the most prominent, especially after Vardy will hit them two goals in the opening 13 minutes. Leicester came out with everything, aware that surpassing Liverpool’s second unit was possible. Oxlade-Chamberlain trimmed differences, but Maddison made it come to rest with 1-3.

In the second half they entered Milner, Konaté and Diogo Jota, and the game was another. The Portuguese scored the second of the locals and forced Schemichel to draw a prodigious hand to avoid the tie. With Leicester cornered, there was little the Danish goalkeeper could do to stop a shot from Minamino in the addition. Anfield exploded, which he still had to see as his goalkeeper Kelleher stopped two penalties to Thomas and Bertrand to enlighten a big night in Liverpool.

Chelsea and Tottenham do not fail either

Fewer problems had the Chelsea, who also gave minutes to his homegrown players, but he managed to overcome the Brentford. Tuchel he kept his great swords, until the final stretch, where they sentenced. A Jansson’s own goal in the absence of 10 minutes and a penalty converted by Jorginho they solved the night for the ‘blues’.

The Tottenham for his part he surpassed the always tough West Ham, in another London derby. Conte’s men are still on the rising line, and they took the crossing in five electric minutes: what it took both teams to score all the goals. Bergwijn opened the can after half an hour, Bowen tied for the ‘hammers’ and Lucas moura he put things back in place in the 35th minute to secure a ticket to the semi-finals, where Arsenal also await.