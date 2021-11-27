11/27/2021 at 06:14 CET

Montevideo

The Peñarol maintains the top of the Closing Tournament of Uruguayan soccer despite equal goalless with Progreso while Nacional, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool, approached the leader as he won a points claim for the game of the first date with Cerro Largo. The team led by Mauricio Larriera added its third draw in a row and this time could not break zero in the goal despite a large number of risky arrivals caused by the team’s attackers.

Likewise, Peñarol maintains the dissatisfaction with arbitration rulings during the Clausura, which this time had two penalties that were not charged by the game referee. Despite not being able to win for three days, the aurinegros remain at the top of the classification both in the Clausura and in the accumulated Annual Table -which gives a sports advantage in the finals of the Uruguayan championship-.

Meanwhile, Nacional could not overcome Liverpool in a game in which they were winning practically the entire match process but near the end the former tricolor player and the Uruguayan team Sebastián Fernández scored the equality for Liverpool and the final 2-2 .

However, this was a day of many points for Nacional due to the fact that the ruling of the Court of Appeals of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) was known, which declared the match of the first day against Cerro Largo won and thanks to that it went from being practically without possibilities to being near the top. The complaint came after the tricolores’ suspicions that the Cerro Largo coach, Danielo Núñez, who was expelled, had given telephone instructions to his assistant. The ruling caused great discomfort both in Cerro Largo -which is also fighting for the Clausura- and in Peñarol because both understand that there are no clear reasons for the loss of points and it is estimated that both institutions will jointly file a complaint before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Plaza Colonia could not take advantage of Peñarol’s loss of points again and fell against Wanderers 0-1 for which they said goodbye to the possibility of fighting for the accumulated Annual Table. Likewise, Cerrito managed to achieve its goal of remaining in the First Division after beating Deportivo Maldonado by 0-1 while South America continues to want to maintain the category and defeated Rentistas by 3-1. The day will culminate between Monday and Tuesday with the Cerro Largo games against Montevideo City Torque, while River Plate will face Villa Española and Fénix will face Boston River.