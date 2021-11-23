11/23/2021 at 04:45 CET

The Peñarol drew 2-2 against his guard Cerro Largo after losing by two goals at the end of the first half and managed to maintain the first place in the Classification of the Clausura Tournament two days from the end. The aurinegro dominated during the 90 minutes of play but the visiting team was extremely forceful on offense and made the two risky plays that it had in the first half. With flashes of quality from their jewels, Facundo Torres and Agustín Álvarez, Peñarol reached a draw that he could not later transform into a victory thanks to the good defense of Cerro Largo -which remains the only undefeated of the tournament- and the good game of the Ecuadorian goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez.

The National, meanwhile, got a agonizing victory against Cerrito to continue dreaming of fighting for the Clausura. In a locked match, in which he did not seem to find the ways, those led by Martín Ligüera achieved a victory in the discounts thanks to a goal from Argentine Leandro Fernández. Although the tricolor still go through a bad football moment, the truth is that they managed to add three points and remain close to the leader. Likewise, Nacional has a pending ruling for a points claim from the first day of the Clausura in the loss against Cerro Largo.

Also, the Boston River had a surprise victory against Plaza Colonia 2-0 to continue dreaming of staying in the First Division of Uruguayan soccer. With the defeat, Plaza Colonia missed the opportunity to return to the top of the accumulated Annual Table, which gives a sporting advantage in the finals.

The Montevideo City Torque and River Plate drew 1-1 Meanwhile he Progress also remains in the race for the Clausura after defeat Rentistas 0-1.

The rest of the day had the Wanderers win 4-1 against South America while Fénix beat Deportivo Maldonado 2-1 and Liverpool thrashed the relegated Villa Española 0-3.