12/05/2021 at 11:32 CET

.

Peñarol conquered the Uruguayan Clausura Tournament by defeating South America 3-1 this Saturday in a match that was defined with two goals from Jesus Trindade in added time.

In this way, those led by Mauricio Larriera they advanced to the finals of the Uruguayan Championship in which they will face Plaza Colonia.

Results of the last day of the Clausura Tournament:

Boston River 2-1 Deportivo Maldonado

Wanderers 1-1 Phoenix

Rentistas 2-3 Plaza Colonia

Peñarol 3-1 South America

Montevideo City 1-0 Progreso

National 4-2 River Plate

Spanish Village – Cerro Largo

Cerrito – Liverpool

Classification:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

1 Peñarol 15 9 5 1 27 11 32

2 National 15 9 4 3 23 15 30

3 Wanderers 15 8 3 4 23 18 27

4 Cerro Largo 14 6 8 0 23 10 26

5 Montevideo City 15 7 4 4 26 19 25

6 Progress 15 7 4 4 12 7 25

7 Boston River 15 6 4 5 24 25 22

8 Plaza Colonia 15 5 5 5 20 18 20

9 Phoenix 15 4 7 4 18 18 19

10 Cerrito 14 5 3 6 18 21 18

11 Dep. Maldonado 15 5 2 8 13 18 17

12 River Plate 15 4 4 7 18 22 16

13 Liverpool 14 4 3 7 14 17 15

14 Rentistas 15 4 2 9 18 24 14

15 South America 15 3 4 8 14 16 13

16 Spanish Village 14 1 2 11 11 33 5

Scorers:

With 10: Solomon Rodriguez (Rentistas).

With 8: Maximiliano Silvera (Cerrito) and Lucas Di Yorio (Cerro Largo).