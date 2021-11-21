11/21/2021 at 20:01 CET

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reported this Sunday that its president, Thomas Bach, had a half-hour video call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who informed him that “he is fine and that he lives in his home in Beijing, but that she would like her privacy to be respected at this time. “

The IOC adds that the president of the organization’s Athletes Commission, Emma Terho, and the member of the IOC in China, Li Lingwei, “who has known Peng Shuai for many years when he was in the Chinese Tennis Federation, also took part in the talk. .

“At the beginning of the 30 minute call, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for their concern for his well-being. He explained that he is fine and that he lives at his home in Beijing, but that he would like his privacy to be respected at this time, “says the IOC.

“That is why he prefers to spend time with his friends and family. However, he will continue to participate in tennis, the sport that he loves so much,” he adds.

Emma Terho notes in a note from the IOC: “I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was fine, which was our main concern. She seemed to be relaxed. I offered him our support and to keep in touch at any time that suited him, which he obviously appreciated. “

At the end of the call, “Bach invited Peng Shuai to a dinner when he arrives in Beijing next January, which she gladly accepted, and they both agreed to include Emma Terho and Li Lingwei.”

Peng Shuai, a former world number one in doubles, “disappeared” since last November 2 denounced sexual abuse by former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

Only media related to the Chinese government have distributed images of Peng in recent days.