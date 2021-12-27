

It was difficult for the fire department to enter the house due to the magnitude of the fire.

Christmas night for a Pennsylvania family was marred by a fire in which a father and his two sons died, which would be caused by electrical problems and a dry Christmas tree, according to Doug Wilhelm, fire marshal for the town of Quakertown.

“The area of ​​origin was a Christmas tree, so we are not sure if it is electricity or an old dry Christmas tree,” Wilhelm told CNN.

Authorities reported that the flames began at the family home at 1:22 am on Saturday, causing the death of Eric King and his two sons Liam and Patrick.

“It is with excruciating sadness that we share with you this Christmas morning the tragic news that the King family, in a house fire earlier today, lost their father and two students from Richland Elementary School,” the School District said. from the Quakertown Community through a statement.

First responders made numerous attempts to enter the home, but the magnitude of the flames and smoke prevented them from entering, Wilhelm said.

“It was too dangerous to enter from the front of the building with the fireThe fire chief told CNN. “The front door and window were blocked, the fire was advancing throughout the house at that point. It was very difficult for the firefighters to make a safe entrance. It took a while. “

The moment firefighters got inside, they discovered the bodies of Erik King and his two sons on the second floor of the two-and-a-half-story home, Wilhem said, who added that the family’s mother and eldest son escaped with minor burns and were treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Two family dogs also died in the fire.

The coroner’s office is close to conducting an autopsy on the three bodies at the moment, said Meredith Buck, a Bucks County Coroner.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was created to support the King family with a goal of $ 20,000, but it was quickly surpassed and has so far reached $ 588,626.

