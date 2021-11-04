11/04/2021

The spokesperson for the Government and the Ministers of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, defended this Thursday the proposal of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations raise the prices to recover the pension piggy bank and although he has assured that they understand the “concern” of businessmen, he has also appealed to “responsibility”.

This has been assured in an informative breakfast of Europa Press, when asked about that proposal by Minister José Luis Escrivá, who seeks to recover the Social Security Reserve Fund, popularly known as the pension money box, and that has generated the rejection of businessmen.

According to the minister, it is an issue that is important to address “to give peace of mind to workers who will be pensioners tomorrow.” For this reason, he has indicated that the business sector itself must also be concerned about the maintenance of pensions and has appealed to its responsibility in this matter.

“I understand the concern but I think it is important to address this circumstance to give peace of mind to the workers of tomorrow who will be pensioners and I again appeal to the responsibility of the economic and business sector of our country that, I am sure, will also be concerned about the maintenance and the support of pensions, “the Executive Spokesperson stressed.

Rodríguez recalled at this point that pensions they are one of the “basic principles” of our state of well-being and of those that also “generate social cohesion”. For this reason, he has insisted on the “responsibility” of the business community and in this sense and to provide “tranquility” to future pensions, he explained that the Government’s concern is to “refill the piggy bank” of pensions and that “there is a good reserve fund “.

Proposal committed to Europe

Therefore, it has made it clear that this is a proposal that “is on the table” of social dialogue and on which agreements must be reached in the coming days because it is a matter that “is committed to Europe.”

Rodríguez recalled that in the first part there was a social agreement to “guarantee the growth of pensions”, opposing this reform to the one carried out by the Popular Party, which “left them absolutely frozen.”

But it has specified that that was “a part of the agreement” and the other part will consist of “filling the piggy bank” given that, as he recalled, the Popular Party “exhausted” it.

“Each decision, each reform has a milestone, a date of fulfillment and we are responding to it and I hope that the next few days can be resolved, but at the moment this type of proposal is also participating in social dialogue,” he added.

Much trust

Refering to negotiation of the new labor regulations, the minister did not want to reveal anything about its content and after appealing to the “flexibility” of the parties in their positions at the dialogue table, she has shown hope that the employers will end up agreeing on the new framework of labor relations.

“I have a lot of confidence in businessmen,” he stressed while recalling that the country would not advance if it was not with private initiative. In this sense, he recalled that the plan that Spain has presented in Europe not only consists of investing public money, but also supporting private initiative, improving the productive sector and accompanying the modernization of companies for what, he insisted, is It is necessary to equip itself with a new framework of labor relations.

The Executive Spokesperson has also asked that there be no “noise” around the labor negotiation tables so that they prosper and conclude successfully. For this, he said, it is better that “we all bite our tongues” and that the substance of the issues that are being debated at the table is not exposed outside.

In fact, he has specified that for the debate to be successful, the negotiation “must be alive.” “If what is debated inside is told outside, there are more possibilities of failure than of success and what we want is for it to be successful,” he stressed.

In this context, he has reiterated that the Government does not intend to make only a counter-reformRather, the situation is one of opportunity and therefore they want to have a “new framework”, which is “imperative” to face the new economic model.

Term repeal

Regarding the affirmation of the second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, that the repeal of the current labor legislation “is not possible”, she pointed out that, although she did not see the interview, it is true that it is not derogation possible from a legal point of view.

However, he added that if “repeal” is meant to replace the current regulation with a new one, “effectively” the Government will “repeal” the previous one with new legislation. What he has admitted is that they have “concentrated a lot on the term when the important thing is the substance.”