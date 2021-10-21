Updated Thursday, 21 October 2021 – 17:37

The pension item in the General State Budgets (PGE) for 2022 amounts to 171 billion euros and it already accounts for 37.3% of spending. In total, they will be 7,868 million euros more than in the previous year. It will be the first time that the Government calculates the revaluation of pensions based on the CPI and also the last time that it makes the payment of the so-called ‘paguilla’ that until now Spanish retirees have received after the change of the year.

HOW WAS THE REVALUATION OF PENSIONS CALCULATED UP TO NOW?

The rise in pensions had a fixed improvement interest that was reviewed annually. Contributory pensions in 2021 improved by 0.9% and non-contributory ones by 1.8%. This was registered in Decree 46/2021 of last January 26.

HOW MUCH DO PENSIONS GO UP IN 2022 WITH THE CPI?

With the reform presented by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, Jos Luis Escriv, pensions will increase as a function of the average annual inflation of the Spanish economy registered during the previous year. Thus, the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) will define the increase applied to each pension.

The government’s forecasts for the 8.8 million pensioners in Spain estimate a rise of 23.8 euros in January 2022. In this way, the average benefit of the Spanish system will rise to 1,060 euros per month.

WHICH PENSIONS WILL BE IMPROVED MORE THAN WITH THE CPI?

On the other hand, and according to the changes approved by the Pedro Sánchez executive, the minimum and non-contributory pensions will rise 3% since they will not appreciate with inflation. This measure affects a total of 2.2 million people who currently receive a minimum pension, as well as the nearly 450,000 beneficiaries of a non-contributory benefit.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE CPI IS NEGATIVE?

Since 2003, three years have been negative for the CPI data: 2009, 2014 and 2020. In these cases the amount of pensions will be frozen, but it can never be reduced.

WILL ‘PAGUILLA’ BE CHARGED IN 2022?

Yes, but it will be the last paid by pensioners. With the last reform of the Government agreed with the social agents, it will disappear from the State Budgets by updating the pensions based on the Consumer Price Indices (CPI).

To date the compensatory ‘paguilla’ It is collected by retirees at the end of the year to compensate for the deviation of the Consumer Price indices. The amount for the last campaign is estimated between 200 and 240 euros per pensioner.

In total, it represents more than 1,900 million euros from the State coffers. However, Funcas predicts a much larger item for next year to 2,100 million as the CPI increases to 2.4%.

