ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 – 17:17

Only half of those close to retirement would be willing to pay more taxes to pay for pensions

Demonstration of pensioners in Bilbao Luis TejidoEFE

57% of babyboomers, those born in Spain between 1957 and 1977 and who are on the verge of retirement, they confess that your only income when they retire be the public pensionhence the fear of cuts in benefits.

This follows from the tenth BBVA Pensions Institute Survey, presented this Wednesday by the entity, which is based on the result of 3,391 interviews carried out in the country between September 16 and October 7 of this year, when it was already known that the Minister of Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv, he was considering cutting the pension for the babyboom generation or suggesting that they retire later.

This proposal was finally rejected and, to replace it and be able to guarantee more income for the Social Security system, the Government has finally opted for raise the social contributions of workers and companies.

According to the BBVA results, more than half of those surveyed then confessed that they had no savings prepared for your retirement, hence the public pension will be your only income when it comes time to retire. 42% have savings, but doubt whether it will be enough to cover their needs; while only 6% have savings to spare heading into retirement.

Of those privileged few who do have savings, most have channeled it through individual pension plans, whose tax incentives have now been cut in favor of occupational pension plans. Some also have housing income (rentals for homes owned).

In fact, two out of three interviewees believe that the amount that can be contributed with the right to deduction in personal income tax, 2,000 euros in 2021, it is “scarce”. That amount in 2022 will drop to 1,500 euros, according to the General State Budget project.

Given the lack of income for that period, 62% of the babyboomers is willing to use your house as collateral if you need it. This can be helpful through instruments like the reverse mortgage.

Only 50% would pay more taxes

This generation is especially concerned about the ability of the system to pay pensions, but only 50% of them will be willing to pay more taxes in order to finance the system. Although half are not willing to contribute more, they do think that pensions should be revalued annually (88% believe so).

Although the system is distribution and that implies that the contributions of one generation are used to pay the pensions of the previous generation, those surveyed by BBVA believe that each one should collect pension based on what you have contributed.

73% maintains that “there should be a minimum pension common for all pensioners, but from that minimum, that each person will be charged based on what they have contributed to Social Security. “14% even go so far as to say that” each pensioner should receive a pension strictly based on what they have contributed. ”

Only 13% argue that there should be a universal pension for all workers, regardless of what is paid.

It is curious, however, that despite the fact that most Spaniards receive much more pension than they should be due to what is strictly paid -for life expectancy is much higher than the retirement age-, 60% mistakenly believe the opposite happens: that you will have contributed more than you would receive in retirement.

Regarding the possibility of delay retirement age -the legal age will be set at 67 years in 2027-, only 6% would agree to extend their working life in exchange for financial compensation. On average, to babyboomers they would like to retire at age 63.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more