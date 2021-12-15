Updated on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – 13:07

The compensatory pay will be paid in the second half of January and with the improvement the minimum retirement pension will be 10,103 euros

Demonstration of pensioners held last week in Vitoria.EM The rise in prices of food and gasoline drove the CPI by 5.5% in November

The increase in the CPI is already causing a significant loss of purchasing power for workers in the private sector and even for civil servants. But pensioners, on the other hand, will not suffer these effects of high inflation since the Government will supplement the benefits with a significant compensatory pay in January and, in addition, apply an increase to 10 million benefits of 2.5% for next year.

In the case of the so-called pay, Social Security “apply in the second half of January a compensatory payment for the rise in prices during 2021” of 1.6%. This assumes that, for an average retirement pension, the increase will be about 270 euros, while in the case of the average pension of the system the improvement will be around 230 euros.

This improvement will also be applied to the beneficiaries of the Minimum Living Income (IMV), a group that will receive a 3% improvement for next year. Of this same proportion will be the improvement of the benefits for dependent children, non-contributory pensions and minimum pensions. Contributory pensions, which are the vast majority, and passive classes will register an increase of 2.5%.

“With this revaluation, in 2022 the minimum retirement pension will be 10,103.8 euros annual in the single-family case [frente a los 9.808,4 de 2021] and even the 12,467 with spouse in charge [en 2021, era de 12.103]. Meanwhile, the retirement pension maximum reaches 39,468.66 euros annually, 962.78 euros more than in 2021 [38.505,88]”, explains the Ministry of Social Security, which today has given the final figures for the increase after the confirmed CPI data for the month of November was known.

“Purchasing power is thus maintained, as established in the bill on pensions, which is being processed by parliament, with the formula agreed with the social agents,” says the department led by Jos Luis Escriv, who adds that ” in November 2021, there were 8.9 million recipients of contributory pensions [que incluyen jubilacin, incapacidad permanente y fallecimiento -viudedad, orfandad y en favor de familiares-] and 9.9 million pensions! “.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more