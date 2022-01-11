01/11/2022 at 4:40 PM CET

Penyagolosa Trails has returned strongly after the 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic. In October of last year it celebrated its most anticipated edition and now it has registered 3971 pre-registrations for the 23rd MIM and 10th CSP. On Thursday the winners who will be able to opt for the number will be known in an act that will be held in the Castelló Provincial Council and that will be presented by the speaker Depa.

The MiM has once again been the race that has received the most applications, with 3,243 pre-registrations. Of these, 2,599 will enter the draw, since the rest are to remember that there will be 1200 places available in the draw. For the CSP the 600 pre-registrations have been exceeded again and registrations will be managed due to overbooking. Thus, all applications will have the option of formalizing the registration.

Despite the stoppage forced by the pandemic and that this year was atypical because there are runners who had moved their number to 2022, lThe figures once again show the great interest that Penyagolosa Trails arouses. There are practically 4,000 pre-registrations made, from 41 different nationalities and from 44 Spanish provinces. A) Yes, On the weekend of April 22-24, the province of Castellón will once again vibrate with a new edition of these two races that are already benchmarks of trail running nationally and internationally.

The director of Penyagolosa Trails, Tico Cervera, points out that “de again we have registered thousands of applications and it is appreciated that so many runners want to be at the exit of the Universitat Jaume I on April 23& rdquor ;. In addition, he added that “we are 100 days away from the event and we are working 100% so that this year we once again have an edition that is very special and remembered for years.”

Next Thursday at 7:00 p.m. the draw will be held. This year, access will be restricted due to limited capacity due to sanitary measures, but it can be followed live by streaming on the website www.penyagolosatrails.com.