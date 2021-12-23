12/23/2021 at 3:17 PM CET

The first step towards Penyagolosa Trails 2022 begins now. The period of Pre-registration will open on December 27 and conclude on January 10. These will be held again through the website and the raffle for numbers will take place on January 13.

Have passed two months since the most anticipated edition of Penyagolosa Trails took place. Since then, it has tintensively worked on in the 2022 edition, which will take place between April 22 and 24.

The priority for Penyagolosa Trails is to have a zero impact on the natural environment, in addition to making runners, companions and visitors aware of the importance of protecting and loving it.. Therefore, work is being done to develop actions to improve the environment before, during and after the event. This line of action has been like this since the beginning, but it has intensified in recent editions and we will continue to bet on caring for the environment. In these months It is working together with the technical staff of the Environment Service of the Territorial Directorate of Castellón of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition to guarantee the environmental sustainability of the event.

The greatness of mountain sports lies in the environment. The MiM and the CSP pass through places that have been formed over thousands of years of history. Sacred landscapes with enormous biodiversity and landscape value. Therefore, we must work so that nature and sport can go hand in hand, combine and complement each other.

Definitely, Penyagolosa Trails is committed to a sustainable and environmentally responsible racing model. The future goes through caring for the environment and because each event, each runner and each person contribute their little grain of sand to eliminate their footprint in nature.

Trail can’t be stopped

Penyagolosa Trails too has presented its new image, which will have as a slogan in this edition “Trail can’t be stopped & rdquor; (“The trail cannot stop” or “The trail is unstoppable” would be its translation). A slogan that refers to the reactivation of the races and the desire that runners have to relive the magic of sporting events of this kind. This year’s image is more groundbreaking and focuses on the Penyagolosa mountain and the epic of each runner, with the combination of three colors: red, black and white.