

Americans are quitting en masse, running from bad bosses and looking for better jobs.

Photo: Jopwell on Pexels / Pexels

It is known as the “Great Renunciation” and even as the “Renunciation for Rage” to the fact that many Americans are leaving their jobs in search of better opportunities, with higher wages and higher benefits.

Business Insider spoke to three people who recently quit their jobs to find out what prompted their decision. They noted as constant, the fear of being infected with Covid-19, not having someone to leave children with and mental health problems caused by bad bosses.

The names used are fictitious to protect the identity and privacy of the interviewees.

Jennifer was afraid of being infected with Covid-19

Jennifer worked for nearly two years as a paralegal in a small law firm, with work overloads and very poor pay.

With the pandemic, his boss made more money and had fewer expenses than before, because everyone worked from home. Later, he made everyone return to the office, despite the fact that some people were not vaccinated, a situation that worried him in a way because you have a child with special needs who you were afraid of infecting.

By chance, the employees discovered that their boss had tested positive for Covid-19 and thus he was working without the management warning them or doing anything about it, only the supervisors and a lawyer were notified to take the test, but the rest of the staff was ignored.

As a single, dependent mother, Jennifer was terrified of quitting, but she had to protect herself and her children. Fortunately, qualified for unemployment when he told his story.

Ava, ignored by the company

Ava says that she worked for a toy retailer and that like all her colleagues, had to deal with increasingly aggressive and abusive clients when they were asked to wear masks to avoid contagion.

At first the company supported them with equipment and sanitary measures, but as the pandemic progressed, management began to ignore employee concerns, even though customers were more violent and team members were having panic attacks. .

People started quitting and Ava abruptly quit her job, emailing saying: “I will not risk my health and my sanity any more”, so he left the job immediately regretting not having done it sooner.

Valeria, had panic attacks by macho bosses

Valeria worked as head of the human resources department of a hotel company. Part of his job was to protect staff, but he couldn’t do it because his boss and three other executives slept with subordinates, which favored favoritism in the place.

His boss had two ex-girlfriends who could do whatever they wanted without consequences because they counted with your protection.

On one occasion he received a complaint from 8 people accusing him of creating a hostile work environment, but his boss completely ignored it.

Valeria was taking two different antidepressants and had daily panic attacks. Finally, she announced that she would resign in a week, knowing that the minimum was to give 15 days’ notice and her boss completely ignored her on those days, even if she spoke to her face-to-face.

For Valeria the last eight months of work were a hell, but I resigned almost a month ago and since then no more panic attacks, she feels less depressed and i’ve stopped crying about everything“Life is too short for shitty jobs,” he says.

You may also like:

President of the FED explains the reasons why the “Great Renunciation” is good for workers

Job resignations in the United States hit record highs: a peak of 4.3 million in August, the highest number since 2001

All Family Dollar employees resign at the same time due to poor pay and long hours of work