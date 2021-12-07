NBCUniversal

The star-studded “People’s Choice Awards” are back tonight, simulcasting on E! and NBC for the first time. Fans have voted in 44 categories, covering the best in “movies, television and music,” according to the press release.

“The ‘People’s Choice Awards’ have always been fan-focused, and this show quickly became a must-see for audiences around the world on E!” Said Frances Berwick, President, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, in a press release. “With our new structure, we now have the opportunity to extend that experience to NBC, uniting the power of our portfolio to celebrate everyone’s favorite shows, artists and stars with our largest broadcast yet.”

The 2021 ceremony will also celebrate icons from all industries. Oscar winner Halle Berry will receive the “People’s Icon Award”. Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson will receive the “People’s Champion Award.” Kim Kardashian will receive the “Fashion Icon Award”. Christina Aguilera will receive the “Icon of Music Award”.

But who are the celebrities performing at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards? Here is what you need to know:

Presenters and Performers of the 2021 ‘People’s Choice Awards’

The “People’s Choice Awards” are causing “an unforgettable night of must-see performances.” Among them is Aguilera, honored in 2021. The singer will take the stage “to perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, culminating with the music from her highly anticipated new album in Spanish,” announced NBCUniversal. He previously performed at the awards show in 2013.

SHE is acting too. She will pay tribute to “the life and legacy of R&B singer Marvin Gaye and the 50th anniversary of the release of his renowned album ‘What’s Going On,” according to a press release.

Country singer and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton will also perform.

The People’s Choice Awards will also feature a roster of star-studded presenters. According to NBCUniversal, that includes artists Becky G and Cardi B; “Outer Banks” actor Chase Stokes; “Pivoting” stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q; “Scream” actor Jack Quaid; “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution” star Jojo Siwa; the actress of “Orange Is the New Black” and “Live from E!” host Laverne Cox; “Coming 2 America” ​​actress Leslie Jones; “Free Guy” and “Vacation Friends” star Lil Rel Howery; “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart; “The Upshaws” comedians Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes; “American Horror Stories” star Paris Jackson; “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and “Black-ish” star honored as the “Fashion Icon” at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Who is the host of the 2021 ‘People’s Choice Awards’?

Kenan Thompson has been chosen to host the 2021 “People’s Choice Awards.” The veteran comedian is also nominated this year for “Comedy TV Star” and “Male TV Star” for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” He is also currently starring in his titular NBC comedy, “Kenan.”

“I can’t believe I can host the PCAs !! I am more than blessed to have been nominated twice and to be a part of two more nominations for SNL. Certainly good times! ”Thompson said in the press release. “Congratulations to all the nominees, we already won!”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events, Specials, and E! News for NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, shared his enthusiasm for Thompson. She said: “Kenan’s versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has provoked laughter for more than three decades has made him one of the most beloved comedians of our time. We look forward to welcoming him to the stage of the ‘People’s Choice Awards,’ where his charisma and humor will undoubtedly have fans on their feet. “

