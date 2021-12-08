The 47th People’s Choice Awards 2021 ceremony was held last night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and the winners were announced. Although the winners were many and diverse, the news that Marvel Studios has taken the crown jewels by winning in the most popular categories transcends. Black Widow – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Loki – 96% are among the winners who take home the most important awards. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards were conducted by Kenan Thompson and, although they do not represent an award in which the fundamental vote falls in some specialized academy, it works as a powerful guide on the preferences of the American public through an online vote. Last night’s edition put Marvel Studios at the top of the competition and it is no wonder, 2021 has been excellent for the company and its products dedicated to superheroes.

According to Comicbook.com, Black widow won the 2021 Film category, leaving behind powerful opponents like Duna – 75% o No time to die – 83% additionally, Scarlett Johansson was chosen as the Female Star of 2021; Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings it was chosen as the best Action Movie; Loki won the best Series of 2021 and put Tom Hiddleston at the top of the Male Star of 2021; Simu Liu also triumphed as 2021 Action Star for Shang-Chi. Without a doubt, it has been an excellent evening for the titles that Marvel Studios released this year.

Black widow it became the first Marvel Studios film after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic; It premiered last July and it didn’t stand out enough at the box office but at least we had a dignified send-off for the great MCU superhero. Then followed Shang-chi, the first film dedicated to a central character of Asian origin who enchanted fans for its doses of action and wonder. But before the previous two we had Disney Plus Loki, the series that launched the machinations of the multiverse, a narrative device that fans had been waiting for years. Now comes the most interesting part of the story.

The next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios intends to completely sweep the box office in the coming weeks, releasing its new title on December 15 and outshining the rest of the titles on the billboard. The new adventure of Spider-Man in the MCU has the hype through the skies and he better meet each and every one of the expectations of the fans. The Spider-Verse is almost a fact but it is necessary to see it completely captured on the screen. Have you got your premiere tickets ready or have you been left out due to website crash?

