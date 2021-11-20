11/20/2021 at 8:55 PM CET

Pol Ballús

Guardiola returns from the break with a full infirmary. Manchester City host Everton in one of the most outstanding matches of the day in the Premier, and they will have to do it without Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the national team, and it is expected that he will also miss the Champions League match against PSG. Grealish and Foden will also be doubtful.

Even so, the celestial ones start as favorites. Partly because Rafa Benítez’s Everton is not going through its best moment. The injuries of Calvert-Lewin and Doucouré have weighed down some ‘toffees’, who accumulate five days without winning. Their precedents against City do not improve: the Mancunians have prevailed in the last seven precedents.

Rafa Benítez will not be able to count on Holgate, Andre Gomes or Tom Davies either, but he could get Yerry Mina back. Guardiola, meanwhile, will recover Aymeric Laporte after being sent off in the defeat against Crystal Palace by 0-2. A result that can serve as a premonition: a team led by Pep Guardiola has never been two days in a row, at home, without seeing the door.

Conte wants his first win

The other match of the day will be played in London, with an interesting Tottenham-Leeds. Two teams far from their best version, but with potential and credentials to promise a show.

Antonio Conte will look for his first victory with the ‘spurs’, encouraged by the great moment that Harry Kane showed with England. The captain returns to the competition after seven goals in two games, and his presence could end a negative record for Tottenham: if they did not dial, they would be left without seeing the door for the fourth day in a row. Something unprecedented in its history. The bad news is the loss of Romero, injured with Argentina.

On the part of Leeds, Bielsa will once again hand over a large part of his options to the differential talent of Raphinha. Bamford is still out and Daniel James is expected to occupy the leading edge to try to break a jinx: the whites have lost their last four league games against Tottenham.