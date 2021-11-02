Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar had a scare on their plane | .

Recently the famous singer son of the Charro of Mexico Pepe Aguilar shared a video where he related to his fans that they had had a mishap on the plane in which the whole family was going.

Tremendous scare was the one that the Aguilar family took recently, as is customary, they all traveled together to continue with Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, which still do not end with some dates to be presented.

In his video the father of Angela Aguilar, revealed that they had “freaked out” because their plane depressurized at 85,000 feet, so the oxygen masks were immediately lowered for use.

It may interest you: Lalo Mora plays one of his fans in concert again

Pepe Aguilar It took only 1:56 to explain what had happened and show a little to his family, who was helping him to record it was his son Leonardo who showed the masks and his face was also seen after the scares he had.

Angela continued to look out the window a little more relaxed, his wife Aneliz Álvarez was concentrating on her cell phone carrying her pug dog and her daughter Aneliz was lying down, perhaps sleeping a little, in the image she could not see perfectly.

Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar had a scare on their plane | AP

The singer and interpreter of “For women like you”, explained that he became a bit desperate, once the oxygen masks were lowered he chose to use it, but in his desperation to handle the situation he took it off and decided to go with the pilots.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Seconds after he got up and advanced, he began to fade, evidently it was due to the lack of oxygen, so he opted for his pilots to take better care of the situation.

What happens if an airplane depressurizes?

Because the aircraft was depressurized, it means that the atmospheric pressure of the ship is lost, this occurs when there is a change due to damage to the structure of the ship, something that affirms Pepe Aguilar it had never happened to them.

Since the lungs cannot adapt to the sudden pressure change, it is essential to use an oxygen mask to help as a supplement while the nava descends, which is what to do when this happens.

The father of Aneliz, Leonardo and Angela mentioned that it had been an “Interesting” experience, above all due to the fact of seeing the reactions that such a situation provokes, there is no doubt that the singer and businessman has the soul of an adventurer.