What is the global balance of 2021?Taking into account that it has been a pandemic year, I believe that the balance is positive. I have the feeling that it has gone beyond what is strictly the management of the pandemic and there are a whole series of issues that we have addressed that are structural, fundamental, and that will persist in the country throughout the years. years. And when we are in a situation like the one we are in, it is appreciated that it is visualized that things are done that are not just muddling through. It is clear that there are problems that are there: the price of electricity, regardless of whether the average is lower than that of 2018 or not, is a serious problem; partly circumstantial and partly substantive. We have an energy system that is far from being optimal, and that deserves measures designed to have the instruments that will never again make the price of energy overflow uncontrollably. There we think that it is essential for the State to intervene; It should never have left this sector and now it is becoming more evident that the presence of the State would have been essential to control the price of energy, not only for the consumer, but also for the industry, which is also very important.We are facing an electoral year, with appointments with the polls at least in Castilla y León and Andalusia. Are you afraid that the political and social climate will be rarefied?I think it is very difficult that it can become more rare than it already is. But what is evident is that an electoral year like this one will give little room for substantive policies, because one will live with an eye on the ballot box. It is also an electoral year for CEOE, which has signed the labor reform by the hair and has taken off the last pact on pensions. Will these be difficult months for social dialogue?Well, we always think it’s going to be difficult months. Before agreeing on the labor reform, I did not even take it for granted that it was going to be agreed with the employer. In any case, I believe that bipartisan dialogue is going to make its way. It goes well beyond the political conjuncture because we have collective bargaining pending, which if it is not addressed with a framework agreement will certainly be full of conflict, and we will not be able to introduce some of the issues that we have agreed to in the labor reform so that they can be developed in collective agreements.Precisely the UGT and CCOO have recently protested at the CEOE headquarters to demand that framework agreement. Do you see the pact possible?With the negotiation phase with the Government closed, it seems that there is no excuse for not doing it, right? I believe that we are not only going to have to push harder, but that we are going to raise our level of demand in collective agreements, which is the door that will force the CEOE to sit down and negotiate a general agreement.Once the labor reform has been agreed, what remains to be negotiated regarding the labor market in the coming months? I would dare to say that the most important part remains. So far, we have only addressed the three issues on which the Government had engaged with the European Union. We have pending the causes of the dismissal, the procedure of the ere or the cost of the dismissal itself. These are questions that we are going to have to address with the Executive; Surely, immediately it will be very difficult, but we are going to insist, because in reality we have been halfway through the substantive changes that the labor legislation of our country needs.What would you recommend to the parliamentary groups when proposing amendments for the labor reform, since it is a text agreed by employers, unions and the Government?We are not facing a new issue either; We agreed with the Government on the interim issue and in the parliamentary debate it was opened on the channel, so we ourselves negotiated with some groups so that some of the amendments were proposals that fell during the negotiation period. We also agreed to the pension reform, and this has passed practically intact by the Congress of Deputies. I believe that with the labor reform it will be necessary to see in the coming weeks how the groups that support the Government want to modify it. We have reached an agreement in good faith, which we think is very positive, but it is also evident that we have left things in the pipeline, and if the deputies are willing to modify it, we will have to work within that conjuncture.The nationalist groups want more autonomous collective bargaining, and the bosses refuse because they say it threatens “the unity of the market & rdquor; What do you think of giving more power to the regional agreements?I believe that territorial agreements have power. Especially the sectorial ones, which are not so much autonomous as provincial; they have a very important weight in the labor relations of our country. I don’t know how you can get more power; In any case, the complete labor relations frameworks in the Autonomous Communities would make us face an unreasonable madness of competences. Tax policies began there, and today it is one of the main burdens on the economic framework of our country. I think we should reflect on the consequences of taking such a step, because they are not always upward; sometimes, they are downward.The labor reform provides more sanctions for employers who break the rules; But those fines are imposed by the Labor Inspectorate, and the unions complain that their workforce is very insufficient. What can be done?During the negotiation, we proposed that the number of Labor Inspectors be multiplied by two in four years. Not just templates, but all media. The Inspection has been underfunded for a long time, both with people and with other elements, such as being able to access other information bases of the administration itself. I believe that this is essential if we want the new rules to have an effect in practice. Nobody would think of passing a Traffic Code without having police officers to enforce it, and in this case the same thing happens: we can have first-rate labor laws, that without sufficient labor inspectors we will not be on the right track. For this reason, the Government has an agreement to increase the endowment, and it is now a matter of seeing how much and in what way it can be advanced, also technologically.One of the pending negotiations for this year is the new phase of the pension reform. Among the changes that Europe is asking for, is the increase in the number of years used to calculate the amount of the pension. How do you face this negotiation?There is nothing to talk about; there is no case. The pension agreement has touched all extremes, and what remains to be done is breaking the maximum ceilings [de cotización], but no matter how much the International Monetary Fund or others insist, we do not plan to open another negotiation. The agreement is made, the Social Security continues to apply the pact of 2011, which by the way does not finish deploying until 2027, and this year the extension of the calculation period to 25 years has come into force. And there is nothing else to talk about. With us who do not count, not even to sit at a table, to talk about these issues.2021 has been a year of changes for UGT, with a Congress in which they have renewed teams and even the name: General Union of Workers and Workers What priorities are raised for 2022?The union’s priority is collective bargaining and raising wages: this is the central axis of our policy for 2022. In fact, the average wage in Spain has practically stagnated since 2008. It is true that the agreements have been rising, but because there are many people who have entered into low-wage agreements. On the other hand, the entry into force of the regulations that has just been approved requires that we maximize union action, of course in the companies where we are, but also trying to extend the union in order to control what happens with eventual contracts and if the regulations are applied. new rules regarding agreements or subcontracting. And the union has to continue growing, it has to continue to become more transparent, more open to society, especially in a very special way to young people and women. The approval in the last Congress to put female workers first in the name is a declaration of principles of the extent to which we want to dedicate union action to women, who are a clearly discriminated group in the world of work. Women, and young people too, suffer the majority of temporary contracts; hence the importance of the development of the recently approved regulations, and that is where we are going to focus our work.