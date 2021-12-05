Pizza is one of the favorite foods in America. The reality is that a simple slice of pizza packs too many genius: it’s delicious, easy to eat, accessible, crunchy, chewy, and most comforting. The truth is that most people cannot live without pizza, it is one of the most enjoyable and classic foods of all time. Its popularity is such that no matter where you are in the world, pizza will always be available. In a certain way, it is no coincidence that in every neighborhood there is a famous local pizzeria, which sells the most delicious slices. In fact, it has become a very popular and simple custom to eat pizza by slices, which allows us to enjoy our favorite varieties. Nevertheless, Regardless of what your favorite styles are, it is worth taking into account how many calories are in each serving. That is why we undertook the task of researching the nutritional information of the spoiled pizza variants, you can even compare their carbohydrate, protein, fat and sodium content. Data is based on 14-inch slices of pizza.

Pizza is a succulent world and one of the most attractive, it is easy to love a simple slice of cheese, the traditional one of pepperoni, margarita, vegetables and each of the styles that exist, whether it is thin crust, crunchy or NY style. So knowing the nutritional breakdown of the most popular variants will be very useful for people who are monitoring their sodium intake or trying to lose weight.

1. Nutritional value of a slice of cheese pizza:

Calories: 272 Carbohydrates: 33.6 grams Protein: 12.3 grams Fat: 9.8 grams Sodium: 551 mg Cheese pizza. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Nutritional value of a slice of pepperoni pizza:

Calories: 298 Carbohydrates: 34 grams Protein: 13.3 grams Fat: 12.1 grams Sodium: 683 mg Pepperoni pizza. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Nutritional value of a thin crust cheese pizza slice:

Calories: 191 Carbohydrates: 16.7 grams Protein: 8.9 grams Fat: 9.9 grams Sodium: 366 mg Thin crust cheese pizza. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Nutritional value of a slice of vegetarian pizza:

Calories: 260 Carbohydrates: 36 grams Protein: 12 grams Fat: 7 grams Sodium: 560 mg Vegetarian pizza. / Photo: Pixabay

5. Nutritional value of a slice of margarita pizza:

Calories: 300 Carbohydrates: 30 grams Protein: 14 grams Fat: 13 grams Sodium: 400 mg

Pizza margarita./Photo: Pexels

6. Nutritional value of a slice of Hawaiian pizza:

Calories: 260

Carbohydrates: 30 grams

Protein: 13 grams

Fat: 10 grams

Sodium: 650 mg

Hawaiian Pizza. / Photo: Pixabay

7. Nutritional value of a slice of meat pizza:

Calories: 380

Carbohydrates: 38 grams

Protein: 15 grams

Fat: 17 grams

Sodium: 1,040 mg

Meat pizza./Photo: Pixabay

