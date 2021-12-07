12/07/2021

On at 13:26 CET

Pep Guardiola had no doubts and, with the group leadership already secured in the Champions League, has summoned five footballers from the subsidiary to play the last game in Leipzig. Several of them are expected to have minutes, especially considering that it is one of the most promising generations the club has ever had. After the litter they led Foden, Sancho or Brahim Díaz, the new batch arrives stomping. These are Pep’s new children, who will be in Leipzig this Tuesday.

Cole Palmer (19 years old). Without a doubt the first on the list. He has been training under Pep all year, he has already started in the Premier and has scored a goal in the current Champions League. He can play in any attacking position, from inside to false nine to winger. His gangly style and lanky physique hide a wonderful left foot. Last year he led the City affiliate, champion of the English affiliate league, with 13 goals and 8 assists in 18 games. “He is a special player, he has a great sense of goal & rdquor ;, Guardiola emphasized about Palmer, who despite his current status did not have an easy start at City.

James McAtee (19 years old). Another privileged southpaw. It is the perfect interior prototype, small but dominant in the game between the lines, with an excellent vision and arrival to end up stepping on the area. Like Palmer, he has been integrated with the first team for almost the entire season, although he disputes most of the minutes with the subsidiary. His data this season is incredible: in the league, with the U23, he adds 11 goals and 5 assists in 12 games. And in the Youth League, where City were eliminated from their group, they registered 4 goals and an assist in 3 games. All playing indoors. He is known among his peers as the “Salford Silva & rdquor ;, for having been born in the suburb of Manchester and resembling the Mago de Arguineguín on the field.

Romeo Lavia (17 years old). The youngest of those who have traveled. Lavia arrived at the City in the summer of 2020, with the vitola of being the big diamond from the Anderlecht quarry. The Belgian has not disappointed to date. He is a defensive midfielder with an impressive physique for his age, with great footwork and a good game reading. Last year, at the age of 16, he was consolidated as a starter in the Manchester City sub-23. This season, Pep made his official Carabao Cup debut against Wycombe Wanderers. They have high hopes for him at the club, even more so with Fernandinho near the end of his time in Manchester.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand (18 years old). After a very tough last season, in which he suffered a serious knee injury, this left-handed winger is experiencing his best moment since arriving in Manchester. City signed him in 2019 from West Ham, and his evolution was confirmed this season when Guardiola also gave him minutes in the Carabao Cup. He was one of the best players in the game against Wycombe Wanderers, even giving a goal assist. His physical power allows him to run the band with guarantees and be a difficult player to beat on defense.

CJ Egan-Riley (18 years old). One of the wild cards of the Manchester City quarry. Formed as a center-back, he came to play pivot and lately he does so as a right-handed winger. He stands out more for his reliability on the ball than for his physical exuberance. He is not a powerful lane, but he is a player capable of giving the team a start played from behind. International in all the English lower categories since he was 15 years old, he could have minutes if Pep decides to rest Walker and Cancelo on the wings.